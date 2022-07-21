Liger trailer: Ranveer Singh asks if Karan Johar loved Vijay Deverakonda in knickers; director reveals he got a good view of it

The Liger trailer, which dropped earlier today, 21st July, has drawn a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence to Ananya Panday's spunk to Puri Jagannadh's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar has got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about the film. The Mumbai trailer launch event, which happened today at Fun Republic, Andheri, saw Ranveer Singh as the Chief Guest, who, no prizes for guessing, brought the house down with his energy and questions, especially one he asked to Karan. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly reveals a character like Anupamaa would have been close to her late dad's heart; says, 'It was the kind of story....'

Karan Johar loved watching Vijay Deverakonda in knickers for Liger Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary flaunts his b*tt in tiny underwear; joins John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and more actors in the hottest derriere league

We've all seen how smouldering hot Vijay Deverakonda looks in the Liger trailer, especially when he sheds his attire down to his tiny shorts in the fight scenes. Ranveer Singh, being Ranveer Singh, pulled Karan Johar's leg and quizzed him on how much he enjoyed watching Vijay Deverakonda in knickers in a film that he, himself, is producing. And Karan, being the sport that he is, readily agreed that he enjoyed it, especially when he saw Vijay on the large poster down South and got a fantastic view of the star in his knickers. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram Kapoor and Pihu's latest promo disappoints fans; lash out at, 'Crappy ignorant writing'

About Liger plot, story and Liger release date

Liger is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Mike Tyson is expected to be the big surprise packet of the movie. The pan-India film releases in theatres worldwide on 25th August in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.