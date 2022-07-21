Liger trailer: Ranveer Singh asks if Karan Johar loved Vijay Deverakonda in knickers; director reveals he got a good view of it

Ranveer Singh, being Ranveer Singh, pulled Karan Johar's leg and quizzed him on how much he enjoyed watching Vijay Deverakonda in knickers in Liger, which he, himself, is producing, and KJo didn't disappoint