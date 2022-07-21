The Mumbai trailer launch event, which happened today, 21st July, at Fun Republic, , saw as the Chief Guest. The Liger trailer, which dropped earlier today, has already drawn a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from 's screen presence to 's spunk to 's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and 's fierce avatar has got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about the film. And no prizes for guessing that Ranveer brought the house down with his energy and questions and revelations, especially one about his upcoming film with Karan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also Read - Liger trailer: Karan Johar opens up on favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan in Koffee with Karan 7; says, 'Bias is...'

Ananya Panday's special item number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Not holding anything back in his energy and exuberance, Ranveer Singh went on to declare that has another blockbuster on his hands after Liger (as producer) with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (as Director), but more so in his unbridled enthusiasm, he also ended up disclosing that Liger actress Ananya Panday – who was also on stage at the time he was speaking – has a special item number in Karan's upcoming romantic directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which releases on 10th February 2023 for Valentine's weekend. He also revealed that her bug, dance number is with him. Karan gave him a cautionary glance before he said anything more, but by that time more than enough of cats were already out of the bag.

About Liger plot, story and Liger release date

Liger is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur, plus Director Puri Jagannadh himself. Mike Tyson, who'll be seen in an extended cameo, is expected to be the big surprise packet of the movie while Makrand Deshpande will also be seen in the movie. The pan-India film releases in theatres worldwide on 25th August in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.