Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film Liger's trailer launch event was held in Mumbai last night. And noted Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was the chief guest at the Liger trailer launch which also marked the presence of Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and others. While Ranveer Singh was all dressed up as always, Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, took everyone by a surprise with a simple appearance in chappals. And Ranveer Singh couldn't help but notice. He also roasted Vijay playfully for the same. Also Read - Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda reveals how scared he was of facing Mike Tyson; says, 'My mother was doing puja for me'

Ranveer Singh roasts Vijay Deverakonda for wearing slippers

For the Liger trailer launch, Ranveer Singh was seen in black ganji which he paired with printed skin-fit trousers and a leather jacket. Ranveer paired it up with leather boots. On the other hand, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda opted for a simple tee with The' written on it, beige cargo pants and chappals. Everyone couldn't help but notice the simplicity of VD at the event. Ranveer Singh too. He praised Vijay as he is one of the most sought-after actors in India. He noted the style of Vijay and said, "Bhai ka style dekho," to the loud cheers of the masses. Vijay Deverakonda was left blushing. Ranveer then went on to add, "Aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu (Look at brother's style, it looks like, he has come to my trailer launch instead of me coming to his trailer launch)." He also mentioned John Abraham saying that the Attack actor is known to attend events in chappals. Check out the video here: Also Read - Ananya Panday looks extremely uncomfortable in her dress at Liger trailer launch; netizens call her, ‘Urfi Javed ki choti behen’

Also Read - Ranveer Singh strips off completely and poses nude for Paper magazine; fans say, 'Deepika apna Ranveer sambhal' [Read reactions]

Advertisement

Netizens impressed with Ranveer's energy and VD's simplicity

Netizens are mighty impressed with Vijay Deverakonda's simplicity. Ranveer Singh, the powerhouse of energy, also impressed the fans. On the other hand, netizens noticed that Ananya Panday was really uncomfortable in her black outfit. Check out the comments here:

Liger movie deets

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger is scheduled to release on 25th August 2022. It has been jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar under the banner of Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. Mike Tyson makes his debut in Bollywood with Liger. He is said to be a big surprise package in the film.