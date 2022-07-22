Liger Trailer: Ranveer Singh roasts Vijay Deverakonda for attending the launch in chappals; 'Aisa lag raha hai ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai...'

Liger Trailer Launch was held in the city and Ranveer Singh was the chief guest at Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's film event. Vijay Deverakona had dropped in wearing chappals and Ranveer Singh couldn't help but notice.