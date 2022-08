's much-awaited Bollywood debut Liger opened to negative reviews from critics and audience alike. The directorial witnessed a dismal occupancy on its opening day. This irked Manoj Desai, Executive Director of Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy cinema, who called Vijay 'arrogant' and 'anaconda' over his statement on the ongoing boycott trends on social media. Also Read - Karthikeya 2 vs Liger box office collections: Nikhil Siddhartha's film mints double on third Saturday while Vijay Deverakonda's film barely manages to keep steady

Taking notice of it, Vijay recently flew from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet the theatre owner to clear any kind of misunderstanding. "Yes he has come to meet me to clear misunderstanding. Please note, he has cleared the understanding," Manoj told DNA. It is not known what kind of conversation Vijay and Manoj had when they finally came face to face and if both regretted their respective statements or not.

With back-to-back movies getting bombed at the box office, Manoj, in the heat of anger, had said, "Why are you showing smartness by saying 'Boycott our movie'? People won't even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacting our advance bookings. Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not 'Konda Konda'. You are talking like an anaconda. 'Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi', when the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working, and you are doing that. anyways, it's your wish."

He had given an example of how , and faced the heat of netizens who decided to boycott their films because of their statements. He also stated that he had high hopes from Liger adding that one shouldn't do this and never pay heed to hashtags.

Liger has now joined the league one of the lowest rated movies on IMDb with 2.8 ratings followed by the recently released films such as Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa with 2.9 ratings, Akshay Kumar's Rakshan Bandhan with 4.6 ratings and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha with 5 ratings.