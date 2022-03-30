Liger: Vijay Deverakonda OPENS up about getting a punch from Mike Tyson

’s Liger starring and will be hitting the big screens on 25th August 2022. The film is shot in Telugu and Hindi, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo in the film, and everyone is excited to watch him in an Indian movie. Recently, Puri and Vijay announced their second collaboration titled JGM. The movie was announced at an event in Mumbai, and during a press conference Vijay opened up about getting a punch from Mike Tyson. Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar FIRST Movie Review: Ranveer Singh delivers the performance of a lifetime; leaves everyone speechless

While talking about his experience of working with Tyson, Vijay said, "It was surreal working with Mike Tyson; it's an experience. We would talk among ourselves and say who are the biggest stars on this planet? We thought of four people; , , , and Mike Tyson. These are the people you go anywhere, people know them. Jackson and Bruce Lee are gone, unfortunately. We just have Jackie Chan and Mike Tyson, and we got to work with one of them. We got to eat with him, chat with him."

"I got beaten by him. He connected a punch on my face which shook my brain, but I was standing and that gave me a lot of confidence. I was like 'Tyson ne mara aur main khada hoon, now I can take anything in the world'. It was fun, it was a crazy experience. A lot of experiences with him I cannot share, but it's a memory for life," the actor added.

Liger will mark Vijay’s Hindi debut, and the actor is confident that the film will do well at the box office.