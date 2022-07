There is a lot of excitement around Karan Johar's production venture Liger as it marks Vijay Deverakonda's debut in Bollywood. The film stars Ananya Panday opposite him. Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled a new poster yesterday. It had Vijay Deverakonda posing nude and covering his modesty with a bunch of roses. It further has Saala Crossbreed written over it. The poster has received a fabulous reaction on social media. On Instagram, it has become India's fastest poster to reach 1 million likess on Instagram. On Twitter, fans are calling him the Hottest Man Alive. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Stranger Things season 4 volume 2: Netflix deploys new TRICK to retain subscribers; make up for 200,000 users it lost this year

Definitely friends this is really Unbelievable craze for Vijay Deverakonda...He is a super star.

Hottest Man Alive in India. pic.twitter.com/R6kvl23fIb — ryuk ? (@ryukralucha) July 2, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda is going to rule this heart and do so much more ??❤️ so handsome #VijayDeverakonda Hottest Man Alive

Vijay Deverakonda pic.twitter.com/RAjzvF3AyT — Sᵗᵉᵖʰᵉᶰ Fˡᵉᵐᶤᶰᵍ? (@sp_fleming7) July 2, 2022

My first reaction after see this poster. Hottest Man Alive

Vijay Deverakonda pic.twitter.com/hJjWGc96ak — ?? वाणी ?⚔️? (@Vande_matarm19) July 2, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda is the name that’s going to rule hearts @TheDeverakonda Hottest Man Alive pic.twitter.com/fwvlyd5yvg — B (@NonWede) July 2, 2022

He is one of the Hottest Man Alive in our country pic.twitter.com/SnTmwujP6d — Alone_soul (@AlonesoulSoul) July 2, 2022

How I wish Vijay Deverakonda was my midnight snack... Vijay Deverakonda you're my one true addiction now. Hottest Man Alive pic.twitter.com/k5AM5ryN54 — Kartik Narayan (@KartikNarayan34) July 2, 2022

The best poster in recent times. Creating records in Instagram

Hottest Man Alive

Vijay Deverakonda pic.twitter.com/i1MPVxYMSk — çhíñtú (@Dhfm__Chintu) July 2, 2022

Wow, Hottest Man Alive

Vijay Deverakonda is back with a bang, I'm super excited for this one. pic.twitter.com/UAUpZG7mux — Nitin_Reddy (@Nitinreddy2003) July 2, 2022

Well, it looks like Vijay Deverakonda's Liger will surely be a hit. If nothing else, purely on the basis of his hotness.