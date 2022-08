Boycotting Bollywood films has become a trend on social media. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was boycotted by people, and even #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trended for many days. Even Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan was targeted, and #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trended on Twitter for a couple of days. Now, two more films are being targeted by netizens; Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger and Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. So, are these boycott trends affecting the films’ collection at the box office? Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer fans protest again channel and makers demand IMLIE REBOOT WITH SUMAAN [Read Tweets]

BollywoodLife spoke to Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi about the boycott trend affecting the films, and he told us, "There's no doubt about the fact that there's some impact. But, what we analyse is the magnitude of the impact of these trends. So, in my opinion, this affects 5-10 percent of the business of the films. But, the bottom line is that we have genuinely not put out a film that's great enough and which respects the time and money of the audience. Whenever we have put out something like that for example Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, KGF 2, and others, people have come to watch it."

Further talking about Liger and Vikram Vedha also being targeted and boycotted by people on social media, Rathi said, "If the movie is solid, nothing can happen to it and people will eventually come and watch it. They are looking for great entertainment. Not just Liger, but it's about every film. If the film is solid no amount of negativity and trolling will impact it."

We also spoke to Trade Analyst, Ramesh Bala, about the boycott trend affecting the film. He stated, “Laal Singh Chaddha got affected the most because of the boycott culture, but Raksha Bandhan got affected a little bit. I hope Liger doesn’t get affected much. For Laal Singh Chaddha, the boycott trend was there for nearly 10 days. This boycott culture has become a phenomenon now, so I am not sure when it will stop. Every week movies are being targeted by a section of the audience.”

Well, let’s hope that the boycott culture doesn’t affect the movies’ business at the box office.