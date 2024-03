On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions have made a heartwarming gesture by reducing the ticket prices of their latest release, Laapataa Ladies, to a mere ₹100. This move comes in response to the overwhelming demand and appreciation the film has received since its release on March 1st, 2024. Also Read - Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies earns acclaim from MP Minister Nirmala Bhuria

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, Laapataa Ladies has captivated audiences with its engaging narrative, based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The decision to offer tickets at a reduced price across theaters nationwide showcases AKP's commitment to making quality cinema accessible to a wider audience. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies: Pratibha Ranta reveals qualities of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao she would like to imbibe [Exclusive]

The screenplay and dialogue, skillfully crafted by Sneha Desai with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma, add to the charm of the film. As viewers continue to shower their love and appreciation on Laapataa Ladies, the reduced ticket prices aim to attract more cinema lovers to experience the magic of the film on the big screen.

This initiative not only celebrates the success of Laapataa Ladies but also aims to provide a more affordable cinematic experience to moviegoers. Presented by Jio Studios, the film promises an urban cool narrative that resonates with the audience.

Don't miss the chance to catch Laapataa Ladies at an unbeatable price this Women’s Day. This cinematic gem, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, is a must-watch for all movie enthusiasts. Immerse yourself in the world of Laapataa Ladies and celebrate the spirit of womanhood this International Women’s Day!