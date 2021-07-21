'Link send karna,' Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case floods social media with memes

's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday on charges of producing and publishing pornographic material through mobile applications. But more than the news of the arrest, netizens looked interested about the content that Raj Kundra has alleged to have made. Social media has flooded with memes. While some people are taking sarcastic digs at Kundra, some are asking for the links of his alleged work. Also Read - Hungama 2: Will Raj Kundra's arrest affect the release of Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood comeback film? Know what producer Ratan Jain has to say

Meanwhile, The Mumbai Police on Tuesday made a shocking revelation that arrested businessman Raj Kundra and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi are the alleged masterminds of an international porn films racket perpetrated through their content production companies based in India and the United Kingdom. Also Read - Raj Kundra's pornographic case: Gehana Vasisth reacts to memes about his arrest; says 'har koi behti ganga me haath dho raha hai'

The husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Kundra is the owner of Viaan Industries Ltd, jointly promoted by the couple, while Bakshi -- a British citizen, who is married to Kundra's sister -- is the Chairman of Kenrin Ltd., London. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: Hotshots and 4 more OTT platforms serving soft-porn you should stay away from

Mumbai's Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe said that the two companies had a mobile app called 'HotShots Digital Entertainment', developed by Kenrin Ltd. The HotShots app is described as the "world's first 18+ app" showcasing some of the hottest models and celebs globally in exclusive photos, short films and hot videos -- implying soft-to-hard porn.

The police probe made the startling revelations of how new or aspiring actresses coming to Mumbai from all over India were lured with work offers in short films, webseries and other movies. After making the content, the two companies -- Viaan and Kendrin -- made them available on mobile apps, offering subscriptions akin to the mainstream OTT platforms, advertise them on social media, all of which were illegal as pornography in any form is banned in India.

(With IANS Inputs)