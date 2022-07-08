Lisa Haydon leaves fans in disbelief that she's mom to three kids as she flaunts body in a bikini in Bali

Lisa Haydon dropped her pictures in a bikini as she goes water surfing Bali and took the internet by storm. The fans are in disbelief that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is a mother of three kids. They are going bonkers over her toned body and no one will even dare think that she is a mother of not one but three kids. Well, like they say some people are blessed and Lisa is one of them. Not only fans are going gaga over her uber-sexy body, Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde has declared her the sexiest mom on the planet and we cannot agree more with her. She dropped a comment on Lisa's Haydon post that reads, " I mean… WHAT is this body even?!!!! Hottest mom on this planet for sure!", with a fire emoji. Also Read - BTS ARMY cannot keep calm as Big Hit Music announces vlog series of Jungkook, Taehyung, RM and other members - read deets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani in 2016 and within 4 years of her marriage, she has three kids. Calling it the most humbling experience of having 3 kids in these four years Lisa shared a post that said, "So I've been away from insta for a while now, here's my best attempt at a catch-up post. Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don't mean humbling in the way I've heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we'd be taking it one day at a time, but we're down to take it one feed at a time."

Lisa Haydon has been in films like seen, , Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and many more. While she is having the time of her life, her fans cannot wait to see her back in movies.