Lisa Haydon leaves fans in disbelief that she's mom to three kids as she flaunts body in a bikini in Bali

Lisa Haydon dropped her pictures in a bikini as she goes water surfing Bali and took the internet by storm. The fans are in disbelief that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is a mother of three kids. They are going bonkers over her toned body and no one will even dare think that she is a mother of not one but three kids. Well, like they say some people are blessed and Lisa is one of them. Not only fans are going gaga over her uber-sexy body, Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde has declared her the sexiest mom on the planet and we cannot agree more with her. She dropped a comment on Lisa's Haydon post that reads, " I mean… WHAT is this body even?!!!! Hottest mom on this planet for sure!", with a fire emoji. Also Read - BTS ARMY cannot keep calm as Big Hit Music announces vlog series of Jungkook, Taehyung, RM and other members - read deets
Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani in 2016 and within 4 years of her marriage, she has three kids. Calling it the most humbling experience of having 3 kids in these four years Lisa shared a post that said, "So I’ve been away from insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch-up post. Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to take it one feed at a time." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ponniyin Selvan star Chiyaan Vikram hospitalised, Prabhas to work with Koratala Siva and more
Lisa Haydon has been in films like seen, Housefull 3, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and many more. While she is having the time of her life, her fans cannot wait to see her back in movies. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill irritatingly gets off her high heels after a shoot; leaves onlookers shocked
