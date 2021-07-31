Lisa Haydon's one word retort to a troll who said her 'baby will be cursed' will make you applaud her

Lisa Haydon is a gorgeous momma to three adorable kids. Her daughter was born just a couple of months back. But as we know, celebs are being trolled day in and day out. But this time, someone just crossed the line and did not spare even her infant daughter. The stunner had shared a promotional post for a sun protection lotion. It was for a skin care brand named Biore. She captioned the post, "Here's your reminder that even though this monsoon, the sun may be playing hide and seek- You should still not forget your sun protection!" In the picture we can see her in a silk camisole. Also Read - Lisa Haydon sets maternity fashion goals as she flaunts her baby bump in her latest photoshoot

A user wrote, "@lisahaydon stop selling chemicals to ruin people life. Your baby will be cursed for fooling followers." The lady responded with just one word, "Wow". Seeing this kind of hate, her fans and supporters schooled the troll for dragging in the baby girl. Last year, Lisa Haydon revealed that she is pregnant with her third child. She also revealed that she is expecting a baby girl this time around. While her eldest son, Zack is around four years old, Leo is still a little more than a year. Also Read - Lisa Haydon shows off her baby bump in a burnt orange bikini; guess who's the photographer

The model-actress has admitted that it is challenging with such little kids. She said she was nervous about becoming a mom third-time round. She wrote on Instagram, "Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks." As of now, she is based in Hong Kong with her husband, British entrepreneur Dino Lalvani. Also Read - Lisa Haydon shows off her baby bump in a bikini in Hong Kong