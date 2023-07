Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie have become the biggest talk of the town. Clashing at the box office on July 21, both films are doing exceptionally well. While Oppenheimer’s craze among the Indian audience is something unparalleled, in no way has Barbie’s pace slowed down. In fact, Barbie fever has gripped the masses so much that many have been recreating Barbie-inspired looks, makeovers, and even going to the theaters to watch the film wearing pink. Amidst all this, actress Lisa Ray has slammed both millennials and Gen Z for their obsession with Barbie, despite being aware of the female oppression shown in the film. Also Read - Bawaal: Lisa Ray reacts to Janhvi Kapoor comparing relationships issues and Auschwitz in the film; netizens in shock [Check Reactions]

Lisa Ray slams Barbie

Taking to Twitter, Lisa Ray penned an extensive note, calling out the so-called “woke millennials” and “Gen Zers” for celebrating the Barbie movie which she believes has many faults. “Genuine question to the Woke millennials and Gen Zers: how are you not only not up in arms over the Barbie movie - which is really a huge marketing push for an agent of female oppression cloaked as a movie - but many of you are also participating in Barbiecore and posting cute photos in hot pink?” she tweeted. Also Read - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal to Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough: Celebs who are blessed with twins [View Photos]

Genuine question to the Woke millennials and Gen Zers: how are you not only not up in arms over the Barbie movie - which is really a huge marketing push for an agent of female oppression cloaked as a movie - but many of you are also participating in Barbiecore and posting cute… — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) July 28, 2023

Lisa Ray on Barbie trend

Lisa Ray added that even social media influencers who voice their opinions on sexism and social inequalities are also hopping onto the Barbie trend, without thinking twice. “How?! I see young influencers who raise the alarm against social inequalities and sexism and yet are fervently celebrating a movie that no matter how subversive, brings unwelcome Barbie standards and its legacy to the next generation of girls. I can only think that marketing budgets got to them. Please enlighten,” she wrote. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Salman Khan and more popular celebs who BRAVED major health issues

Trending Now

Twitter reacts

A majority of the Twitterati, however, did not agree with Lisa Ray. While some asked her to watch the movie again, others raised objections over her use of the word “woke.” “Hey Lisa, The movie is absolutely opposite of what you are saying,” read one of the comments. “I guess you missed the bus. The song I'm a barbie doll was precisely a song that caricatures gender stereotypes. I did not watch the movie, but I suggest you watch it again, with the idea that the whole thing is satire,” pointed out someone else.

Hey Lisa, The movie is absolutely opposite of what you are saying. — ?????? (@janishm) July 28, 2023

I guess you missed the bus. The song I'm a barbie doll was precisely a song that caricatures gender stereotypes. I did not watch the movie, but I suggest you watch it again, with the idea that the whole thing is a satire. — Mathai Baker Fenn (@mathaifenn) July 29, 2023

Check out some more reactions here

What's a 'woke' millennial ?

A lot of millennials are reaching 40s. A lot of youngsters start as idealists and become pragmatic as they grow older.

So, it's very weird when gen Xers or boomers use woke in a disparaging manner. Boomers were bloody hippies when they were young. — ఇష్రత్ غفور खान (@iGrouchoMarxist) July 28, 2023

Hey

Maybe Barbie isn't for you, whatever the move is talking about maybe it isn't your cup of tea, it's ok to not like the movie. But just because you don't like it doesn't mean you go questioning others on liking the movie. You can chill.????? ??????#BarbieTheMovie — ila (@ila_kashyap) July 28, 2023

Celebrities slamming Barbie

Not just Lisa Ray, earlier, television actor Jay Bhanushali opened up about regretting watching Barbie with his daughter. Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, taking the example of Barbie also pointed out how Hollywood fails to carry out a song and dance sequence like Bollywood. Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in titular roles.