A lot is happening in the world of Entertainment today. SS Rajamouli directorial RRR starring JR NTR and is all geared up to take over Oscars 2023. The singer duo Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, who crooned the now-iconic song, will perform LIVE on the Academy Awards stage. This in itself is a big win for Indian cinema. Apart from this big news, there is 's Zwigato trailer that is coming our way this soon, along with the teaser of song Billi Billi Aankhon Wali from 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. There are also new updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 and Lock Upp Season 2 with new names cropping up every day and we will keep you updated about them all.

But before that, you need to know what Virat Kohli revealed about as a wife and a mother to Vamika in the now viral podcast. And then, there is the ongoing saga of vs Shehnaaz Gill. The latter's fans have now attacked Sona on social media, asking everyone to unfollow and block Sona to shut out 'the negative' comments he has been allegedly making about Shehnaaz. For all this and more entertainment news updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com Live Blog on the latest Entertainment News from the world of Bollywood, South Cinema, Hollywood, Television and OTT.