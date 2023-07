Film director JP Dutta’s 2003 film LOC: Kargil was one of the most commercially successful films. Having an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, the war drama was based upon the 1999 Kargil War, fought between India and Pakistan. According to sources, JP Dutta wanted to make the film, with some of the A-listed actors of Bollywood. And as we know now, the director did just that. In fact, he also approached Salman Khan for a titular role in LOC: Kargil. But the Bollywood superstar refused the offer. Here’s why.

Salman Khan was the first choice for LOC: Kargil

According to a report, JP Dutta had asked Salman Khan to be a part of his ambitious film, LOC: Kargil. But for free. Yes, although the filmmaker wanted Salman to play an important role in the film he was not willing to pay him any remuneration for the same. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor expressed his disapproval of the offer and immediately rejected the film. “JP Dutta offered Salman Khan a role in the film but asked him to do it for free. Salman reasoned that if JP Dutta was going to sell the film to the distributors and not for free, why should he,” the report mentioned.

Other Bollywood actors approached by JP Dutta

Word has it that JP Dutta also wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan as one of the leads in LOC: Kargil. But when it did not materialise for reasons unknown, the role was offered to Sanjay Dutt. Other Bollywood actors who were offered mini roles in the film were Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Sohail Khan, and Salman Khan’s younger brother Arbaaz Khan. But all of them declined to star in the film.

About The Kargil War

Every year, 26 July is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas where we remember the martyrs of The Kargil War. It so happened that the Indian Army, after being taken off guard by a sudden attack from Pakistani forces, fought a bloodied battle and emerged victorious in the end. But, the victory came with a heavy cost, with more than 500 Indian Army personnel losing their lives in the battle. The 2021 film Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra was based solely on the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who led the mission of evicting the Pakistani troops and died valiantly in the war.