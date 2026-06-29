Lock Upp 2: After separation from Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola REVEALS why she isn't looking for LOVE again

Lock Upp 2 Episode 2: Akanksha Chamola opens up about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna, reveals why she isn't ready to fall in love again, and says she wants to enjoy her newfound freedom.

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Lock Upp 2 Episode 2: The most recent episode of Lock Upp season 2 had actress Akanksha Chamola discussing her personal life and divorce from Gaurav Khanna. During the episode, Akanksha complimented Harshad on his fantastic body. She says, "Hum tumhare biceps ki tareef kar rahe the..." Harshad responds, saying, "Gaurav will hit me." Akanksha asks whether he is afraid of Gaurav and if he is a coward. Harshad smiles and responds, "Haan thoda."

As Harshad leaves, Shreya comments, "Gaurav will not hit you." Akanksha tells Shreya that she wants to keep the news between them. She says, "Sister, let's keep this between us. I don't want to make it public. I just want to be available for this candy (Shreya). Then Shreya asks if Akanksha is planning to fall in love again. Akanksha replies, "I don't know, not at the moment." Then Shreya advises her to take her own time.

Akanksha doesn't want to fall in love again?

Akanksha responds, "I got married when I was really young. I was just 24. So, I haven't really enjoyed my freedom much. And after ten years of being in a good relationship, I'll have my free time to explore. So I don't want to get into something else."

Shreya hopes Akanksha and Gaurav come together again

Shreya wishes the couple to come together and says, "I want you guys to comeback together."

Akanksha's shocking confession during Lock Upp 2 premiere

For those who are unfamiliar, during the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha made a surprising confession. She said, “Okay, so me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. Yeah, we’ve been separated, living separately for the last one year. It wasn’t public, but that’s my secret.”

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She also stated that the decision was mutual, and there is no conflict between them. “It was a mutual decision. We’ve been sitting on this for the last one year. Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We both don’t think that we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures, and unfortunately, it’s not with each other. So, there’s no bad blood between us,” she shared.

Why did Akanksha-Gaurav not make their separation public?

Akanksha also stated why they did not make their split public earlier. “Our parents thought we were just living separately for a while because sometimes couples need space to sort things out. Since we continued talking to each other, attended events together, supported one another, and shared everything, everyone believed things would work out. But that feeling of being a married couple was no longer there. I think this will be big news even for our families,” she added.

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