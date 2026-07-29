Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chaudhary and Suzzane’s Splitsvilla 16 Feud Continues

Get to know all about Akanksha Chaudhary and Suzzane's drama that has come to the Lock Upp 2 jail. From the two being besties in Splitsvilla 16 to now being sworn enemies, read ahead to know about their continued feud.

Lock Upp 2 Akanksha Chaudhary and Suzzane’s Splitsvilla 16 Feud Continues

If you thought the drama between Akanksha Chaudhary and Suzzane was left behind in Splitsvilla 16, think again. Lock Upp 2 is the reality show on Netflix that everyone is obsessed with right now. It is hosted by the entertaining duo of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. As the reality show inches towards its grand finale, the makers pulled off a massive twist by inviting visitors from the inmates' personal lives into the jail. While most visitors brought warmth and motivation, Suzzane's entry was nothing short of an earthquake for Akanksha. Let’s dive in to see everything that went down between Akanksha Chaudhary and Suzzane in Lock Upp 2.

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chaudhary Gets Suzzane As Visitor

In what is being described as one of the most dramatic visitor week moments this season, Suzzane entered Lock Upp 2 as part of the pre-finale visitors episode. While one would expect warmth and happiness out of a reunion in the Lock Upp jail, this reunion was cold.

The makers handed Suzzane a special power inside the Lock Upp 2 jail, giving her the authority to make a crucial game-changing decision. Suzzane, being true to her nature, did not hold back. Using that advantage, she chose to put Akanksha Chaudhary’s safe status at risk on the show.

Akanksha Chaudhary and Suzzane in Splitsvilla 16: Friends To Enemies

To know Suzzane's ulterior motive behind this move in Lock Upp 2, you need to know about her bond with Akanksha during Splitsvilla 16. The two became really good friends in the reality show, but as the show ended, their friendship became something much messier.

Akanksha and Suzzane were part of the same circle inside the Splitsvilla villa. Initially, Suzzane positioned herself as someone who understood and even supported the Akanksha-Yogesh equation. In an interview post-Splitsvilla 16, Suzzane had spoken about how Yogesh was not entirely happy after choosing his ex-girlfriend Ruru Thakur over Akanksha, claiming his spark had dimmed after that decision. However, cracks began appearing in the friendship when Suzzane started being perceived by fans as someone who spoke out of both sides, sometimes backing Akanksha while seemingly feeding into narratives that painted her in a negative light. By the time Splitsvilla 16 wrapped, the two were no longer close, and their public statements about each other had left a trail of unresolved tension. Fans who followed Splitsvilla closely were quick to point out on social media that Suzzane entering as a visitor with decision-making power in Lock Upp 2 was a loaded move, and they were not wrong.

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