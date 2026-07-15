Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife Vinny Arora SLAMS Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra over Shivangi Joshi remarks

The Shivangi Joshi controversy inside Lock Upp 2 has taken a fresh turn after Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife Vinny Arora publicly criticised Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra for dragging the actress' personal life into the game. Here's what she said and why the internet is backing her.

Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife Vinny Arora SLAMS Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra over Shivangi Joshi remarks

Things have really heated up inside Lock Upp, especially when it comes to Shivangi Joshi. Just after Shilpa Shinde’s comments about Shivangi’s personal life caused a storm online, Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife, Vinny Arora, jumped in and took a strong stand. She openly called out both Shilpa and Shreya Kalra, criticizing them for dragging Shivangi’s personal life into the middle of the game, something a lot of viewers have also complained about on social media.

Vinny didn’t hold back. She posted on her Instagram Stories after watching a video where Shilpa was talking to Shreya about Shivangi’s past relationships. Vinny said it was just sad to see two women trying to tear down another woman by using her personal life against her. She pointed out that things like Shivangi’s relationships, her ex, or even rumors about her virginity are private. They’re not entertainment, and definitely don't belong on national TV. This isn’t the first time Vinny has defended Shivangi either. She’s called out Shreya before for picking on Shivangi instead of playing her own game.

What kicked off the latest trouble?

A clip started circulating where Shilpa claimed Shivangi had dated a bunch of her former co-stars. She even brought up Kushal Tandon by name, insisting Shivangi used to date him. Shreya chimed in about the alleged Kushal connection too, and the two just kept going on about Shivangi’s personal business. That whole conversation took off online, and most people agreed, it was totally unnecessary and way out of line.

All this has led a lot of fans to question why the show’s makers aren’t stepping in. People have pointed out that Shilpa and Shreya keep crossing the line with personal comments, while other contestants have been penalized for far smaller things. Meanwhile, Shivangi seems to be just focusing on her own journey, yet ends up the subject of all this gossip.

As of now, nobody from Lock Upp, not Shivangi's team or the show’s creators has spoken up about the controversy but the episode clips are everywhere, and criticism is only getting louder online. Now, everyone’s just waiting to see if the show will do anything about Shilpa and Shreya’s behavior in the next episodes.

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