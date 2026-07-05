Lock Upp 2: Did Yogesh CHEAT on Akanksha? Here’s the full relationship timeline

Explore the truth behind Yogesh cheating on Akanksha here. Read ahead to know their full relationship timeline from Splitsvilla 16 to Lock Upp 2 below.

Lock Upp 2 Did Yogesh CHEAT on Akanksha Here’s the full relationship timeline

Lock Upp 2: Netflix’s new season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has been going strong, with all the inmates trying to do their best- well, most of them. The show started off with 15 celebrities, and the inmates came from different walks of life. From influencers to actors to entrepreneurs, Farrah and Ritiesh’s jail is filled with inmates who need to have their redemption arc. The one duo that has been in the spotlight of Lock Upp 2 ever since it started airing has to be Akanksha Chaudhary and Yogesh Rawat.

Their duo has been the internet’s favourite couple ever since we saw them in MTV Splitsvilla X6: Paisa Vs Pyaar. Their undeniable chemistry and cute moments quickly won over fans’ hearts when the show started. After a certain wild card entry, things changed between the two.

From heartbreaks to cheating allegations to fights and a whole lot of drama. Their chapter didn’t end with the Splitsvilla 16 finale, and now they are back in another reality show to clear the tag the internet has given them. Let’s dive in to see the full relationship timeline for Yogesh and Akanksha here, along with the truth behind the cheating allegations here.

Did Yogesh cheat on Akanksha?

From MTV Splitsvilla 16 to Netflix’s Lock Upp 2, their relationship has come a long way. While it is very clear that the two still have feelings for one another, we hope they can move on from the past and start fresh in their relationship. Fans are rooting for Yogesh and Akanksha to perform well in Lock Upp 2. We hope to see the pair be together officially very soon!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

