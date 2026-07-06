Lock Upp 2 drama EXPLAINED: Did Yogesh Rawat cheat on Akanksha Chaudhary? Here's the full story so far

Lock Upp 2 throws Akanksha Chaudhary and Yogesh Rawat back together in Netflix’s wildest reality jail. This year’s lineup, 15 influencers, actors, and entrepreneurs found themselves fighting for redemption under the watch of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh but right from episode one, all eyes landed on just two people: Akanksha and Yogesh. You probably remember them from Splitsvilla X6: Paisa Vs Pyaar, where they basically took over the show. Their pranks, fighting, and emotional moments made them an internet sensation. Everyone wanted them together. Fast-forward a few months, and now they’re face-to-face in Lock Upp 2, digging up all that old drama once again.
Back in 2025, during Splitsvilla X6, Akanksha and Yogesh looked like the perfect team. Audiences loved their mix of playful banter and honest conversations. They lasted long on the show and at one point, everyone thought they’d win then things got messy. A wildcard entry turned everything upside down on Splitsvilla 16. Fans picked up on the tension, and soon enough, it was messy. Once the (almost) show ended, things only got uglier, while Yogesh got hit with claims he’d cheated on her during Splitsvilla. He didn’t admit anything, but the internet branded him a 'cheater' anyway.
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Now, in July 2026, both entered Lock Upp 2 as solo players. Akanksha made it clear.
That’s the big question fans are fighting over on X and Reddit. Yogesh finally snapped in Episode 6, telling Farah and Riteish, “I didn’t cheat. If I had, I wouldn’t be here facing her every day. The internet decided, and I’ve been paying for it since.”
Lock Upp 2 has turned the Yogesh-Akanksha saga into its heart. No one’s proven anything about the cheating yet, but both have found their voices. With Kangana demanding accountability and new fights starting every week, this season’s not cooling down any time soon. Everyone’s just waiting to see: will this jail finally give Akanksha and Yogesh closure, or are we just in for more fireworks?