Lock Upp 2 finale: Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat in reported Top 5?

A new report has allegedly revealed the Top 5 finalists of Lock Upp 2, with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat making the cut, though the makers are yet to confirm the claims.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa emerges as Netflix's biggest reality obsession

The buzz around Lock Upp 2 is only getting louder, mainly because fresh spoilers are floating online about which contestants have landed in the Top 5. Nothing’s official from Netflix or the show’s team yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about who’s closest to taking home the trophy. If we go by what Film Window reports, the Top 5 finalists are Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra, and Yogesh Rawat but there’s already drama. It seems Shreya Kalra might’ve left the competition even after making it into the five, though that bit isn’t fully confirmed. So, if you’re after real answers, you’ll have to keep up with the next episodes.

As for eliminations, things have been moving quickly. There’s talk of a mid-week elimination right before the finale. Earlier, some rumors suggested Varun and Shilpa Shinde were out, but recent updates say that’s not true. Instead, Pamala Serena and Akanksha Chamola are the ones who’ve reportedly left. Still, neither Netflix nor the producers have said anything to clear things up.

What about the finale date?

That’s still up in the air. Some say it’s set for August 5, 2026, at 8 PM on Netflix. Others are betting on August 9. The showrunners haven’t confirmed it either way. This season’s been wild, plenty of shock eliminations and surprise comebacks. Shresta Iyer was the first to leave, and Sunita Ahuja went out after a bailout. Both Riyaz Aly and Madhuri Jain Grover were shown the door, but then Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat grabbed another chance through the comeback challenge, which led to Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala getting cut.

With the end almost here, fans are glued to the screen to see if these leaked finalists are really the ones heading into the grand showdown or if Lock Upp 2 still has a few more twists up its sleeve.

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