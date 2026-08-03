Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda becomes FIRST finalist, fans slam him for 'Emotionally blackmailing' Shivangi for spot

Harshad Chopda becomes the first finalist of Lock Upp 2 after an emotional face-off with Shivangi Joshi. His confession leaves Shivangi in tears, while viewers accuse the duo of emotional drama and 'blackmail'.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 32: The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 had an unexpected surprise when the competitors were asked to vote unanimously for the season's first finalist. Some candidates received unique benefits, while others received financial incentives or chose to leave. In the end, only Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda remained within the cell, with one of them destined to be the first finalist.

Harshad Chopda becomes first finalist

With the last decision in their hands, Harshad disclosed to Shivangi that he had lost the previous challenge on purpose. He said, "I did loose that game." Shivangi was devastated by his revelation, and the two of them burst into tears together. Shivangi, visibly upset, questioned why Harshad had purposefully lost his opportunity.

Harshad also said to her

If you tell me to leave, I will leave ??#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/CqeczXlMyu — ???????? (@Vaishvee12) August 2, 2026

Shivangi stated that if winning Lock Up 2 was in her destiny, she would finally grab the trophy. Both offered to walk out of the cell so that the other might be the first finalist. However, Harshad later reiterated his desire to stay, claiming that he had not yet been allowed to play for himself. After Jailer Riteish Deshmukh instructed them to make a final decision, Shivangi elected to leave the cell, making Harshad Chopda the first Lock Upp 2 finalist.

Harshad's confession breaks Shivangi

That was not the end of the emotional moment. Shivangi sobbed as she declared that Harshad was just as worthy of the finals spot as she was. Harshad was clearly shocked when he saw her weep and realised how much his choice had wounded her.

STFU Harshad, stop doing emotional blackmail, she's just fighting for her self and playing her game this is why she came here.. She never asked uh to play for her self in any task, u chose it so please stop behaving like ??#ShivangiJoshi #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/DucdUrOq4E — ?αηу? (@its_SanyHere) August 2, 2026

Fans slam Harshad and Shivangi

Harshad was criticised by fans for "emotionally blackmailing" Shivangi and for Shivangi's unwillingness to acknowledge his victory. One commented, "Harshad and Shivangi have turned #lockupp2 into another saas bahu saga."

Another wrote, "#AkankshaChoudhary to yuu hi badnaam hai, Asli Naagin to #ShivangiJoshi nikli. Harshad always stood by her, & she is saying that she is more deserving."

Another called out Shivangi for reacting in such a way, saying, "From day one, Harshad stood like a shield for her loyal, consistent, unwavering! But when it was her turn to stand for him, she chose tears, Emotions were used as a weapon, not a bond."

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