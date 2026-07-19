Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda REVEALS suicide attempt after heartbreak; THIS social media star enters as wild card

The latest Lock Upp 2 episode was packed with major twists as Harshad Chopda made an emotional revelation about attempting suicide after his first heartbreak, Yogesh Rawat was evicted, Dheeraj Dhoopar saved Sufi Motiwala, and influencer Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid) entered the show as a wildcard contestant, setting the stage for more drama.

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda REVEALS suicide attempt after heartbreak, THIS social media star enters as wild card

Lock Upp 2 just had one of those episodes you can’t forget. Harshad Chopda, fighting to stay in the game, opened up about the toughest time in his life right after his first heartbreak. He admitted he tried to end things back then, and his story hit everyone hard, contestants and viewers alike. Honestly, that wasn’t even the only shocker. Yogesh Rawat got evicted, Dheeraj Dhoopar saved Sufi Motiwala, and then Apoorva Mukhija, known online as Rebel Kid, entered the show as a wild card. As soon as her promo dropped, fans went wild.

When Judgement Day hit, Harshad, Yogesh, and Sufi landed in the danger zone. Harshad reacted fastest, pressing the buzzer to keep his spot, but it came with a price. He had to spill a secret he’d kept to himself. After his first relationship collapsed, he was totally broken. He said, “Jo main feel kar raha tha, feel nahi karna chahta tha... mujhe kuch samajh nahi aaya, toh maine apna haath kaat liya.” At the time, he was in Mumbai, alone, just 22 or 23, and he somehow made it to the hospital himself. He never told his family, his dad still doesn’t know. After that, he promised he’d never hurt himself again. The room got heavy, and Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan stepped in, urging anyone struggling to reach out for help instead of keeping it all inside.

Apoorva Mukhija Makes Wild Card Entry

Yogesh, who’d made it through weeks locked up, was eliminated. Some fans think he deserved one more shot, while others say his exit was overdue then came Dheeraj Dhoopar, who used his save to keep Sufi Motiwala in the game. People can’t stop talking about it especially now that alliances shift practically every week but Apoorva Mukhija’s arrival as Rebel Kid might be the biggest stir. Her wild card entry sparked a frenzy online; fans are convinced her blunt, unfiltered style will turn the house upside-down. With so many simmering rivalries already, everyone’s wondering how she’ll change things.

Fans Expect Major Drama Inside The House

Shilpa Shinde’s drama, Harshad’s confession, the shifting teams, and now Apoorva dropping in, it feels like Lock Upp 2 is about to blow up. Social media can’t sit still, throwing out theories about new confrontations, with Apoorva right at the center. The competition’s heating up, and people are just waiting to see if this wild card entry sets off even more chaos in the coming week.

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