google-preferred

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda SACRIFICES his finale spot for Shivangi Joshi, fans call him 'Pagal insaan'

Lock Upp 2 Episode 33 saw Harshad Chopda give up his finalist spot to save Shivangi Joshi after Shreya Kalra targeted her for elimination. The emotional twist has left fans divided online.

WrittenBy
By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: August 4, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda SACRIFICES his finale spot for Shivangi Joshi, fans call him 'Pagal insaan'

Lock Upp 2 Episode 33: Everyone is eager to find out who will win Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa as it enters its final week. During a challenge on Sunday, Shreya Kalra gained an edge and Harshad Chopda became the first finalist of Netflix's reality show. One of Shreya's advantages was the ability to remove a contender from the show.

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda becomes FIRST finalist, fans slam him for 'Emotionally blackmailing' Shivangi for spot
Also Read

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda becomes FIRST finalist, fans slam him for 'Emotionally blackmailing' Shivangi for spot

Shreya Kalra terminates Shivangi Joshi

She took Shivangi Joshi's name when Riteish Deshmukh entered the lock-up and requested that one participant be eliminated. Harshad was devastated by this and began attempting to persuade Shreya to alter the name. But Shreya had already decided to evict Shivangi.

Harshad sacrifices finalist spot to save Shivangi

Harshad began weeping and was very upset, so Riteish gave him an option: he could be terminated and save Shivangi. The actor soon agreed with Riteish and opted to get terminated. So, while Harshad was kicked off the show, Shivangi was saved and became the first Lock Upp 2 finalist. Shivangi burst into tears when Harshad departed. She later had a verbal spat with Shreya.

How did fans react to the twist?

Netizes' reaction to Harshad's decision was quite a mixed one. A netizen tweeted, "Harshad chopda ..what the hell itna bhi mahan nai banana chahiye..bhai dosti yaari bahar dekh leta apni game khelta..pagal insaan #LockUpp2 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Even if Shivangi lifts the trophy, this season will forever be remembered as the one where Harshad Chopda sacrificed his own place in the finale, some win titles and others win hearts (sic)."

A third wrote, "Yogesh said, "Harshad gave up because he valued you more than the game. And Shivangi replied, "He did it because he didn't want to live with guilt." Girl... are you serious?"

Another user wrote, "And the Oscar goes to one & only #ShivangiJoshi. Itna buraa to meri Ex ne mera nahi kaata tha...jitna shivangi ne #HarshadChopda ka kaat diya. Harshad should've played for himself form the start."

The grand finale of Lock Upp 2 will premiere on August 5, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

Tags:

Up Next

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film holds STRONG on Monday despite Spider-Man's clash

Next Story

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film holds STRONG on Monday despite Spider-Man's clash