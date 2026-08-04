Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda SACRIFICES his finale spot for Shivangi Joshi, fans call him 'Pagal insaan'

Lock Upp 2 Episode 33 saw Harshad Chopda give up his finalist spot to save Shivangi Joshi after Shreya Kalra targeted her for elimination. The emotional twist has left fans divided online.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 33: Everyone is eager to find out who will win Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa as it enters its final week. During a challenge on Sunday, Shreya Kalra gained an edge and Harshad Chopda became the first finalist of Netflix's reality show. One of Shreya's advantages was the ability to remove a contender from the show.

Shreya Kalra terminates Shivangi Joshi

She took Shivangi Joshi's name when Riteish Deshmukh entered the lock-up and requested that one participant be eliminated. Harshad was devastated by this and began attempting to persuade Shreya to alter the name. But Shreya had already decided to evict Shivangi.

Harshad sacrifices finalist spot to save Shivangi

Harshad began weeping and was very upset, so Riteish gave him an option: he could be terminated and save Shivangi. The actor soon agreed with Riteish and opted to get terminated. So, while Harshad was kicked off the show, Shivangi was saved and became the first Lock Upp 2 finalist. Shivangi burst into tears when Harshad departed. She later had a verbal spat with Shreya.

How did fans react to the twist?

Netizes' reaction to Harshad's decision was quite a mixed one. A netizen tweeted, "Harshad chopda ..what the hell itna bhi mahan nai banana chahiye..bhai dosti yaari bahar dekh leta apni game khelta..pagal insaan #LockUpp2 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Even if Shivangi lifts the trophy, this season will forever be remembered as the one where Harshad Chopda sacrificed his own place in the finale, some win titles and others win hearts (sic)."

A third wrote, "Yogesh said, "Harshad gave up because he valued you more than the game. And Shivangi replied, "He did it because he didn't want to live with guilt." Girl... are you serious?"

Yogesh said, "Harshad gave up because he valued you more than the game . And Shivangi replied, "He did it because he didn't want to live with guilt."? Girl... are you serious? ? #LockUpp2 #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/uHUQVj7gbG — ?????? (@Nahyan_here) August 3, 2026

Another user wrote, "And the Oscar goes to one & only #ShivangiJoshi. Itna buraa to meri Ex ne mera nahi kaata tha...jitna shivangi ne #HarshadChopda ka kaat diya. Harshad should've played for himself form the start."

And the Oscar goes to one & only #ShivangiJoshi ? Itna buraa to meri Ex ne mera nahi kaata tha...jitna shivangi ne #HarshadChopda ka kaat diya Harshad should've played for himself form the start ? #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/vSwQAt2Cw4 — Max (@Mad_Max69ton) August 3, 2026

The grand finale of Lock Upp 2 will premiere on August 5, 2026.

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