Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor opens up about being molested at 13, recalls abuse faced during boarding school

Lock Upp Season 2: Discover all about the painful secret that actor Ram Kapoor shared in Lock Upp 2 about getting molested when he was a 13-year-old boy, studying away at boarding school.

Lock Upp 2 Ram Kapoor opens up about being molested at 13, recalls abuse faced during boarding school

Everyone’s favourite reality show right now has to be Lock Upp 2. With secrets, confessions, fights, and drama, the inmates in Lock Upp are always up to causing new chaos. In yesterday's awaited episode 12, a painful secret was brought to light by Ram Kapoor. The actor revealed that he faced molestation in his childhood.

This was a secret that Ram had kept away from the entire world, including most of his close family and friends. It was a secret that he only shared with his wife, Gautami Kapoor. As the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star revealed his traumatic past, the inmates and hosts were both left shocked. Let’s dive in to find out more about Ram Kapoor’s past abuse here.

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Ram Kapoor opens up about being molested at age 13 in Lock Upp

With yesterday's episode 12 of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, we have officially entered the third week of this reality show. While the show revolves around people’s secrets, Ram Kapoor’s revelation yesterday left everyone shocked. The actor bravely came forward and revealed on National television that he has been sexually assaulted in the past.

Recalling the traumatic incident, Ram revealed that it happened to him when he was just a 13-year-old boy. He was studying in the 8th standard of a boarding school, and a 10th standard senior molested him. Ram talked about the incident in Lock Upp 2, saying, “During my school days, at the end of the day we used to talk and hang out in our dorms on each other's beds. Basically, we used to have a great time. Then a 10th standard student was on my bed with me. We were having fun and banter. He touched me under the blanket, and there were almost 30-40 children around, so I froze.”

He continued telling his abuse story, saying, “I could not do anything. He continued to do so, and I did not know how to react. I did not know what to do or not to do. Should I endure it? Should I shout or not? I don't know, but after some time I told him, 'I do not like it.' He stopped and immediately went away.” The actor talked about how this incident really changed him. He became a different person after that, a silent boy with such grave trauma.

After a few weeks had passed since this incident, the same senior came to Ram and apologised for his actions. This senior made sure to tell Ram how apologetic he was for his actions. Ram said, “ It's weird, but the person who caused the trauma helped me come out of it, and we became good friends. Actually, credit to him. He put in a lot of effort," he said.

As Ram was revealing this secret that he had kept hidden from the world for decades, inmates Sufi Motiwala and Harshad Chopda broke down in tears. It was very brave of Ram Kapoor to come forward about this. He has also sent a sign to males who are staying silent about abuse to come forward and speak up.

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