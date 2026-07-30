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Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami APOLOGISES to Shreya Kalra over his behaviour, says 'Sorry if he made you uncomfortable'

Lock Upp 2: Gautami Kapoor apologised to Shreya Kalra and the other female contestants over Ram Kapoor's behaviour inside the house, saying, "If he made you uncomfortable, I apologise," sparking fresh reactions online.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 30, 2026 3:02 PM IST
Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami APOLOGISES to Shreya Kalra over his behaviour, says 'Sorry if he made you uncomfortable'

Lock Upp 2: Drama and explosive situations abounded in the most recent episode of Lock Upp 2. Ram Kapoor's habit of giving the female participants hugs and forehead kisses was one of the main discussion topics. Shreya Kalra has expressed her discomfort with Ram's gestures on television several times. In response to the scandal, Gautami Kapoor, Ram's wife, apologised on his behalf to every woman in the home.

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Gautami apologises to Shreya on Ram's behalf

Approaching Shreya, Gautami folded her hands and said, "Mata ji, agar kuch galti ho gayi ho to maaf kar dena." She further added, "Agar inhone aapko galat touch kiya hai, agar inhone kuch thuka hai aap pe to please main inki taraf se maafi mangti hoon." She then hugged Shreya and, in a sarcastic tone, asked, "If I hug you, you are not going to say anything na?" Shreya simply smiled and replied, "No."

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Was Gautami really sorry or just being sarcastic?

Gautami then turned towards the other female contestants and said, "To all the women, if Ram has made you feel uncomfortable, I apologise on his behalf. He is like that only." Clarifying that she wasn't trying to defend her husband, she added, "I'm not defending him. But wo teddy bear kaise hote hain, wo waise hain."

Female contestants questioned Ram Kapoor's body language

A number of female participants questioned Ram Kapoor's body language within the house, which sparked the dispute. Shreya Kalra had openly expressed her discomfort at his frequent hugs and kisses on her cheeks and forehead.

She even remarked that if he tried to kiss her again, she would stop him, saying, "Even my father doesn't kiss me this much." During another episode, Apoorva Makhija also expressed her displeasure over Ram's behaviour, asking, "Bhai yeh kiss kyun karte rehte hain? Mujhe gussa aa raha hai," after Shreya revealed that his actions had left her feeling uneasy.

Netflix's Lock Upp 2 releases new episodes every Saturday through Thursday at 8 pm. According to reports, Lock Up 2's last episode will premiere on August 5, 2026, and fans can watch the show all days till the finale.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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