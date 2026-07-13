Lock Upp 2: Riteish Deshmukh SNAPS at Yogesh Rawat in explosive promo, says 'Don't put this act with me'

The newest Lock Upp 2 promo isn't just about another twist, it's about Riteish Deshmukh finally reaching his boiling point with Yogesh Rawat. Here's what set off the showdown, and all the chaos that followed inside the house.

Lock Upp 2: Riteish Deshmukh SNAPS at Yogesh Rawat in explosive promo, says 'Don't put this act with me'

Lock Upp 2 isn’t backing down when it comes to drama, the latest promo just made that clear. Riteish Deshmukh, who’s usually pretty chill as a host, actually lost his temper at Yogesh Rawat during a heated moment, and honestly, it shocked both the housemates and the viewers. This upcoming episode throws in a fresh twist that shakes everything up inside the Lock Upp house. What was supposed to be another tricky game quickly turns tense when Yogesh starts questioning the new task. Riteish doesn’t let it slide and fires back at him, setting off an argument that grabs everyone’s attention.

Forget everything you know, the house just got split into brand-new teams. Riteish introduces the 'Controller' and 'Dependent' twist, tossing the contestants into two groups. If you’re a Controller, you get to call the shots for your Dependent, which instantly fires up debates. At one point, there's Akanksha Chamola and Pamela Serena paired together, while Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra end up in another cell but the real headline moment is Riteish versus Yogesh.

For the challenge, Controllers have to hold a box that weighs as much as their Dependent. Yogesh isn’t happy and starts complaining about the rules. He begins, “Sir, agar ye hi karna tha toh fir toh…” but Riteish cuts him off before he can finish. “Don’t tell me. Don’t put this act with me,” Riteish snaps. The tension in the house skyrockets, and it’s clear things just got personal.

Yogesh has already been in the middle of the action all week. A little while, he grabbed the premium meal intended for Shilpa Shinde, twice, actually. Ram Kapoor and Harshad Chopda backed him up, but Shilpa just got stuck with the vegetarian meal. The fight grew even wider when Yogesh teamed up with Akanksha Choudhary to take shots at Shilpa, with the two saying stuff out like “Bhaad mein jaaye seniority”.

Akanksha Choudhary and Shreya Kalra’s feud isn’t shutting off either. Things got downright messy when Akanksha allegedly spit at Shreya, threatened her career, and dumped water on the beds belonging to Shreya and Madhuri Jain. Even with everything going down, Shreya held back and didn’t retaliate, still, the house couldn’t stop talking about it. Lock Upp 2 just keeps pushing the limits, with wild fights, emotional meltdowns, new twists, and now, the host stepping in to draw the line. Riteish seems totally done putting up with pointless arguments about tasks. Whether Yogesh backs off (or doubles down) is anyone’s guess but you can bet the next episode will be another rollercoaster.

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