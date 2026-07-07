Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde TARGETS Akanksha Chamola over Gaurav Khanna; ‘Maine usko kabhi dekha hi nahi tha’

Shilpa Shinde's wildcard entry has wasted no time creating fresh drama inside Lock Upp 2. The Bigg Boss 11 winner took a direct shot at Akanksha Chamola, Here's how she reacted, Read further to know all the choas that's been going on ever since the wild card entry.

The mood in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa shifted the moment Shilpa Shinde, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Bigg Boss 11 winner walked in as a wildcard contestant. Some people, like Shivangi Joshi, weren’t thrilled. Shilpa wasted zero time making her presence felt. On her first day, she started calling out everyone, including Sunita Ahuja, Shreya Kalra, and especially Akanksha Chamola. In front of Madhuri Jain and Shreya, Shilpa came right out with her opinions: “She’s only here because of her husband, Gaurav Khanna. Where had I even seen her before?”

How did Akanksha react to Shilpa?

Well, Sufi Motiwala informed her and Akanksha just smiled. She didn’t rise to the bait, at least, not publically. Instead, she kept her cool, and the next morning, she was seen telling others that 'she feels like Shilpa doesn’t like her, and if she’s going to clash with anyone in this jail, it’s probably going to be Shilpa.'

Akanksha’s had a lot on her plate this season already. First, there was her high-profile breakup. She went on record saying she and Gaurav Khanna, her husband since 2016, got divorced over compatibility issues. Gaurav hasn’t said a word in public yet. Then came another revelation before she was married, Akanksha said she was bisexual. She never wanted to share that on the show, but Shreya Kalra blurted it out during an argument, saying she’d overheard it and used it to deflect criticism. Akanksha was obviously hurt; she pointed out she never told Shreya that directly.

And it’s not just Akanksha that Shilpa’s been feuding with. She picked a fight with Sunita Ahuja over something Sunita said about Govinda. Sunita didn’t back down either, instead she snapped “You’ll understand when it happens to you, so don’t talk nonsense.”

This season, Lock Upp 2 has really leaned into people’s personal stories. Stories like Akanksha and Yogesh Rawat, and now Shilpa vs Akanksha are driving the show. Shilpa’s comment about Gaurav Khanna calls Akanksha’s credibility into question.

With Akanksha’s divorce, her sexuality, and now her place on the show all under the microscope, things inside the jail are only getting tougher for her. The way she handles Shilpa from here could completely change her journey in Lock Upp 2.

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