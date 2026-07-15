Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde's SHOCKING claims about Shivangi Joshi's dating life spark massive outrage

A fresh controversy has erupted inside Lock Upp 2 after Shilpa Shinde made personal remarks about Shivangi Joshi during a conversation with Shreya Kalra. The viral clip has divided social media, with many viewers questioning whether the makers will step in.

Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde's SHOCKING claims about Shivangi Joshi's dating life spark massive outrage

Lock Upp just keeps getting wilder and vile to be honest, In the latest episode, Shilpa Shinde made some serious personal accusations about Shivangi Joshi while talking with Shreya Kalra. Moments after it aired, a clip took over social media. People quickly split into teams, some slammed Shilpa for dragging Shivangi’s personal life on camera, while others wondered why the show’s producers aren’t doing anything, especially since stuff like this has happened before.

What Did Shilpa Actually Say?

She told Shreya that Shivangi had dated a bunch of her old co-stars and even claimed Shivangi acted nice to her face but didn’t really like her. Shilpa brought up Kushal Tandon too, saying Shivangi dated him as well. According to Shilpa, Shivangi’s cozy with male co-stars on different sets, only to later act like she’s all sweet and innocent. Viewers grabbed those episode clips and pushed them all over social media, and the reactions have been loud.

All this drama comes just as Shivangi’s been getting pretty close with fellow contestant Harshad Chopda in the Lock Upp house. Earlier, when Shilpa was playing the role of Shivangi’s 'controller,' she told her not to talk to or spend time with Harshad. That hit Shivangi pretty badly and she ended up in tears and avoided Harshad, leaving him hurt and confused. Fans are now calling out the show for not stepping in. A lot of people say Shilpa, and even Shreya, have made questionable or personal digs before. Now viewers are asking, why do the producers keep letting this slide when other contestants have been punished for less? Some folks even tagged host Farah Khan online, telling her to call out Shilpa on the next episode.

So far, Shivangi Joshi's team hasn’t said anything publicly, and the show’s team is staying quiet too. As the fight rages on across social platforms, everyone’s waiting to see if Lock Upp will finally do something about it, or just let the chaos play out.

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