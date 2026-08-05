Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra becomes second finalist, Akanksha Chamola's eviction SHOCKS fans

Lock Upp 2 has found its second finalist. Shreya Kalra joins Shivangi Joshi in the finale after a dramatic twist, while Akanksha Chamola's emotional eviction leaves contestants and fans shocked.

Lock Upp 2: As Lock Upp 2 heads toward its grand finale, the contest is feeling tougher by each episode. After a dramatic turn, the reality show has now confirmed its second finalist. Shreya Kalra has officially locked in a spot in the finale, joining Shivangi Joshi in the hunt for the Lock Upp 2 trophy.

Shocking twist changes the game

The latest episode introduced a major twist that completely altered the course of the game. Contestants were divided into two groups- the deserving and the undeserving.

The deserving contestants were given the tough task of unanimously choosing one person to eliminate from the competition. Meanwhile, the undeserving contestants were given the power to decide who would advance directly to the finale.

In a unanimous decision, Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor chose Shreya Kalra as the second finalist of the season.

Akanksha Chamola gets evicted

At the same time, the deserving contestants- Varun Yadav, Yogesh Rawat and Shreya Kalra- unanimously voted to eliminate Akanksha Chamola from the show.

The eviction turned emotional as Akanksha struggled to hold back her tears. She was particularly upset after learning that Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav considered her one of the least deserving contestants in the house.

How Shivangi became the first finalist

The previous episode had already delivered one of the biggest twists of the season. Harshad Chopda sacrificed his own chance to reach the finale in order to save Shivangi Joshi, making her the first finalist of Lock Upp 2.

The winner of Lock Upp 2 will take home the Rs 1 crore cash prize. While the remaining finalists will not receive any prize money, Yogesh Rawat has already secured Rs 10 lakh after winning one of the show’s earlier tasks.

The grand finale of Lock Upp 2 will stream on Netflix on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 8 pm. With two finalists already confirmed and the competition heating up, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will eventually lift the trophy. The season has been full of sudden twists, emotional scenes and strategic moves; the last episode is expected to bring more drama as the remaining contestants go after the title.

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