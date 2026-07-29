Lock Upp 2 TOP 3 finalists LEAKED? Not Ram Kapoor or Shilpa Shinde; these contestants made it to the list

Lock Upp 2 Finale: Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat have reportedly made it to the top 3 after Shilpa Shinde's alleged eviction. Here's what the latest leak claims.

Lock Upp 2 finalists: The race to lift the Lock Upp 2 trophy is reportedly down to its final three contestants. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat have secured their spots in the grand finale. The development comes after reports claimed that Shilpa Shinde was eliminated in fourth place. Earlier, Ram Kapoor was also said to have exited the competition, leaving Shilpa, Shivangi, Shreya and Yogesh as the final four contestants inside the house.

Shilpa Shinde to get evicted

Shilpa’s reported eviction has come as a surprise to many fans. Throughout the season, she remained one of the most talked-about contestants thanks to her outspoken personality, frequent clashes and dramatic journey inside the Lock Upp house. She was never far from the centre of major arguments and often became the talking point of the week.

Lock Upp 2 top three finalists

Despite that strong presence, she is reportedly just one step away from the finale and has now been edged out. If the reports are accurate, Shivangi, Shreya and Yogesh are now the last three contestants battling it out for the title.

Yogesh, Shivangi, Shreya-Journey so far

Each of the remaining finalists has had a very different journey this season. Shivangi Joshi has enjoyed immense support from television audiences and has largely been seen as a consistent and well-liked presence. Shreya Kalra has consistently managed to impress viewers, with her performances in the tasks and the way she keeps staying relevant inside the game. Yogesh Rawat, on the other hand, has stayed one of the season’s most talked-about contestants.

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The makers are yet to officially confirm the finalists or announce the winner. Until then, these reports remain unverified. Fans are waiting for the official word from the show, as leaks and rumours have been circulating for the past few days.

If the current reports turn out to be true, the Lock Upp 2 trophy will be lifted by either Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra or Yogesh Rawat. The final episodes are expected to bring more drama and emotional moments as the three remaining contestants fight for the title. Until the makers make an official announcement, the speculation continues.

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