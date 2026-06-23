Lock Upp 2: Why Kangana Ranaut DIDN'T return as host? Ekta Kapoor REVEALS real reason behind big change

Ektaa Kapoor revealed why Kangana Ranaut is not returning for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, explaining that the reality show's format has been completely revamped with new hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Lock Upp 2: The popular reality show Lock Upp is returning with its second season, titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, but this time with some big changes. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the first season, will not be returning. Instead, filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh have taken over the hosting duties. Producer Ektaa Kapoor finally addressed why Kangana is no longer part of the show. At the official launch event in Mumbai, which was attended by Riteish, Farah, and Netflix India’s Vice President of Content Monika Shergill, Ektaa explained the decision.

What did Ekta Kapoor say about Kangana Ranaut's exit?

She said, “The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood.”

Lock Upp 2 to stream on Netflix?

Ektaa also spoke about bringing the show to Netflix, adding, "Over the years, I have created many television shows, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa occupies a space of its own. It strips away the filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences. There's nowhere to hide when you're cut off from the outside world. This isn't just another reality show; it's a social experiment packed with entertainment, drama, and surprises at every turn. Bringing the show to Netflix opens up exciting new possibilities, allowing us to reimagine the experience on a much larger canvas."

All about Lock Upp Season 2

Lock Upp is a high-stakes, immersive reality format designed for a global audience. The new season will feature 14 well-known personalities locked inside a controlled, high-pressure jail environment. Cut off from the outside world and stripped of all comforts, the “inmates” will face daily tasks, shifting alliances, chargesheets, punishments, and eliminations that test their resilience and survival instincts over six intense weeks.

The show is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as Executive Producer. The first season premiered in 2022 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will now stream exclusively on Netflix starting June 27, airing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

With a completely new kind of format, fresh hosts, plus a larger platform, the second season feels like it should, basically, deliver a more intense and totally unpredictable ride. Right now fans are kind of waiting anxiously to see how these new “inmates” actually cope with the pressure and, if the revamped version can keep up with the raw appeal of the original show.

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