Lock Upp 2 Wildcard: Is Shilpa Shinde entering Netflix show as contestant after her EXPLOSIVE confession?

Lock Upp 2 Wildcard Entry: Television actress Shilpa Shinde has entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as the first wildcard contestant. Her entry comes shortly after her controversial admission about the 2017 FIR, setting the stage for more drama inside the house.

Lock Upp 2 Wildcard Entry: Lock Upp Season 2 has already created quite a buzz among audiences. Ever since the reality show premiered, the contestants have been grabbing attention with their strategies, arguments, and unexpected revelations. The makers are also leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers entertained by introducing new twists inside the house.

Adding more drama to the reality show, the season has now welcomed its first wild card contestant. According to reports, the makers have roped in television actress Shilpa Shinde as the first celebrity wild card entrant.

Shilpa Shinde enters Lock Upp 2 as wildcard

Shilpa Shinde has officially entered Lock Upp Season 2, becoming the show's first wildcard contestant. Her entry comes just days after the reality series premiered on Netflix India on June 27, 2026. So when she walks into the house, the whole dynamic among the contestants is expected to shift a lot.

Everyone is already buzzing about Shilpa’s arrival, and it’s mostly because she is known for being outspoken in a very direct way. Her presence inside the house has sparked a good amount of excitement with viewers, who can’t wait to watch how she handles the game and how she interacts with the current contestants.

Shilpa Shinde recent controversy

Shilpa Shinde is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. She gained massive popularity after playing Angoori Bhabhi in the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!. Her performance in the show earned her a huge fan following.

Recently, Shilpa was in the news after publicly admitting that the sexual harassment case she had filed against producer Sanjay Kohli in 2017 was false. Speaking about the matter, Shilpa explained that she felt cornered during a serious contract and payment dispute with the production house. She stated that she had "no other option" but to file an FIR at that time because she was unable to take up other work due to restrictive guidelines.

Her admission sparked widespread discussion within the entertainment industry. It also received reactions from several celebrities, including Hina Khan. At the same time, Shilpa faced online trolling, to which she responded through her social media page.

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About Lock Upp Season 2

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has brought together 14 celebrity inmates who are living inside the Lock Upp house without any luxuries. Over the course of six weeks, the contestants are expected to face challenging tasks, emotional moments, and survival-based competitions while trying to remain in the game.

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