Lock Upp 2 WINNER leaked: Not Yogesh Rawat, THIS contestant likely to lift trophy?

Lock Upp 2 winner reportedly leaked ahead of the August 5 finale. If reports are true, Shivangi Joshi has beaten Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat to lift the trophy.

Lock Upp winner leaked: Lock Upp 2 is dominating conversations as the reality show inches closer to its grand finale. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the show has kept viewers hooked with shocking twists, emotional confessions and intense rivalries throughout the season. With the finale set to air on August 5, speculation around the winner has reached an all-time high. Reports suggest that Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat have emerged as the top three finalists, with one of them expected to lift the coveted trophy.

Now, a fresh leak has added even more excitement. According to reports, Lock Upp 2 has already found its winner, and if the latest buzz is to be believed, television actress Shivangi Joshi has emerged as the champion.

However, it’s important to note that the makers have not officially confirmed the winner yet. Until the finale airs, fans will have to wait and see whether the reports turn out to be true.

As per the latest buzz, Shivangi Joshi is thought to have edged out Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat, to take home the Lock Upp 2 trophy. But since the big finale hasn’t aired yet, the actual winner is still technically not officially announced.

What About Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Choudhary?

If the latest reports are accurate, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Choudhary are out of the finale. This bit of news will probably be annoying or at least disappointing for their fans, especially for those who were truly pumped to see Harshad make his reality show debut.

Harshad’s participation generated significant buzz before the season began, but many viewers felt he couldn’t leave the impact they had expected during his journey inside the Lock Upp house.

Harshad and Shivangi's bond in Lock Upp 2

Harshad and Shivangi’s bond has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the season, with fans frequently linking the two contestants. While neither of them has confirmed any romantic feelings, their equation has fuelled endless speculation online. If the reports about Shivangi winning turn out to be true, Harshad is expected to be among those celebrating her victory. Whether the two reunite after the finale is something fans will be watching closely.

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