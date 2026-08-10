Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra REVEALS why she is saying NO to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20

Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra has finally addressed the buzz around her possible Bigg Boss entry, making it clear that she is not ready for another reality show as a contestant

Shreya Kalra finally responded to all the buzz about her possibly joining Bigg Boss and she’s not holding back. After her intense journey on Lock Upp 2, she’s pretty clear she’s not jumping into another reality show anytime soon. She’s still soaking in the excitement from her Lock Upp 2 win, but fans keep asking if she’ll enter the Bigg Boss house next. Shreya has shut down all those rumors. In a voice note on Instagram, she explained she’s not up for another reality show as a contestant. Lock Upp 2 took a toll on her, and she described it as 'mentally exhausting,' joking that she’d “just come out of a mental asylum.” Honestly, fans shouldn’t expect to see her competing on Salman Khan’s show for now.

Still, Shreya isn’t closing the door on reality TV altogether. She’d love to return, but only in a different role, maybe hosting, mentoring, or even being a gang leader. She’s open to those opportunities, just not as a contestant. On the personal front, fans are curious about her relationship and marriage plans. Shreya’s not getting married right away, but she hints she already knows who she wants to share her life with. She and Rishabh Jaiswal are focusing on their careers for now. She teased that if Rishabh ever gifts her a solitaire diamond, she’ll definitely say yes.

After her big win on Lock Upp 2, Shreya took home the trophy and a Rs 1 crore cash prize. Shivangi Joshi finished as first runner-up, and Yogesh Rawat landed in third place.

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