Lock Upp: After Shreya Kalra, Naman Shaw REVEALS Ram Kapoor kissed him too, says 'He needs to be mindful'

Naman Shaw recalled how Ram Kapoor's 2006 cheek kiss sparked rumours about his sexuality, saying the actor needs to be more mindful of personal boundaries amid the ongoing Lock Upp controversy.

Lock Upp: After Shreya Kalra, Naman Shaw REVEALS Ram Kapoor kissed him too, says 'He needs to be mindful'

You probably saw Ram Kapoor in the headlines a few days ago after he kissed contestant Shreya Kalra on the cheek during Lock Upp, and she wasn’t having it. Naman, who knows Ram from their 'Kasamh Se' days, weighed in. He told ETimes that Ram’s always been a very expressive guy, but he needs to dial it down sometimes and think about how the other person might feel. Naman said Ram means well, but not everyone is comfortable with that kind of physical affection. “I know Ram is expressive, but sometimes he needs to control his emotions and be a little more mindful,” Naman said. Maybe Naman didn’t mind it himself but he got that others might feel awkward or worse and judging by the Lock Upp mess, that’s not just an assumption.

He explained what happened in 2006. They were at a media event on the “Kasamh Se” set, and a journalist asked Ram about his co-star. Ram pulled Naman over, kissed him on the cheek as a joke, and made a funny comment. Everyone laughed but the next day, the incident was all over the papers. The headlines ran wild, and suddenly, people were questioning Naman about his sexuality. “People started asking whether I was straight or gay,” he said, and it stuck with him for years.

The TV channel tried to clear the air, saying it was a joke, just taken out of context, but the whole thing still bothered Naman for a long time. Now with this Lock Upp situation, it’s clear these things can blow up and affect people in real ways. As for Ram, he hasn’t said anything about the current controversy, but Naman thinks the lesson is pretty simple, You have to respect where people draw the line. Intent doesn’t always matter if someone’s uncomfortable.

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