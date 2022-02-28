Lock Upp: Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Katrina Kaif's Tip Tip Barsa Paani while praising Raveena Tandon?

Lock Upp was launched last night. Kangana Ranaut introduced and locked up contestants one by one. Raveena Tandon had graced the sets too. While praising Raveena, it seems, Kangana took a jibe at Katrina Kaif.