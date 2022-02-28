's reality TV show Lock Upp premiered last night. The actress introduced a couple of contestants who would be locked up inside the jail and whether they will stay locked up inside the jail or be released depends on Kangana and Junta. is producing the series. Now, last night, we also saw gracing the sets of Lock Upp. However, not as a contestant. Kangana Ranaut had a hearty chat with Raveena where the two heaped praises on each other. And at the same time, Kangana talked about Tip Tip Barsa Paani and it seems like she took a jibe at starrer song's rendition. Also Read - Lock Upp premiere: Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Hrithik Roshan with '6 ungliyon wale' remark? Netizens believe so

While praising Raveena, Kangana said, "Aapke Tip Tip Barsa Paani ka koi kitna bhi remix kar le, aapke saamne paani kum chai hai." Now, this maybe a jibe at the remix that was created for Katrina Kaif in starrer . Raveena was also lauded Kangana saying, "Baaton ke zariye thappad marne ka joh style hai woh sirf Kangana hi kar sakti hai." Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Sooryavanshi, 83, Antim and more – Vote for the Best Film in Bollywood

Talking about Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the song had been and became a huge hit again. Fans had been pointing out how Akshay Kumar was retained in the song while she wasn't. However, Raveena was all praise for the song and Kat's attempt. In an interview with IndiaToday, who choreographed Katrina in the song revealed that Raveena was the first person to call her and praise the song and Katrina in it.

Talking about Lock Upp, the contestants, Munawar Faruqui, Swapnil Shinde and Swami Chakrapani Maharaj were locked inside the jail. The other contestants include , , Poonam Pandey and Babita Phogat to name a few.