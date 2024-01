Fashion designer Saisha Shinde rose to fame post her stint in Kangana Ranaut hosted show, Lock Upp. The fashion designer went through a gender transition a few years back. She was known as Swapnil Shinde before and is now Saisha. She had revealed many things about her life on Lock Upp and the lady does not fear from speaking her heart out on her life. Recently, Saisha spoke about her gender transition and revealed how Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan reacted to the transition. For the latest Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Merry Christmas star Vijay Sethupathi and more actors who got body shamed

Saisha Shinde talks about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Speaking to Tisca Chopra on her YouTube channel, Saisha spoke about her gender transition. She said that the news of her gender transition was not out in the papers and only her close friends knew about it. She shared that she had fittings with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she made sure she told the Bollywood diva's manager that it would be Saisha who will meet and not Swapnil. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed the truth about her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan

Saisha told Aishwarya's manager to make sure that she is fine with it because she does not want to shock anyone. The manager made sure everyone is aware of it and Saisha's experience with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was amazing. Saisha mentioned that when she went for the fittings, Aishwarya made sure that she called her Saisha at every point and she was also using the right pronoun every time. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan enjoy kabaddi match with Amitabh Bachchan; netizens say 'All Is Well'

Saisha Shinde praises Aaradhya

Saisha also spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan and revealed, "Her daughter came in and she introduced me to her daughter as Saisha." She shared that the women in the industry are so amazing and she was not afraid as she knew people would be accepting her.

Saisha Shinde did Lock Upp in 2022. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Munawar Faruqui had won the show. People are now waiting for the second season of Lock Upp.