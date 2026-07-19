Lock Upp: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola BREAKS down after being saved, says 'I've been misunderstood by the entire country'

Akanksha Chamola became emotional after Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh saved her from elimination on Lock Upp. The actress admitted she had been 'misunderstood across the entire country' because of the way people perceived her as Gaurav Khanna's wife, while Dheeraj Dhoopar also called her a 'red flag' during Judgement Day.

Lock Upp: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola BREAKS down after being saved, says 'I've been misunderstood by the entire country'

Lock Upp 2 got pretty emotional on Judgement Day, especially for Akanksha Chamola. Both Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh chose to save her from elimination, and right after, Akanksha broke down. She’s been in the spotlight for a while, first for announcing her split with Gaurav Khanna, and then coming out as bisexual on the show. She said she’s felt misunderstood by people all over the country, mostly because they see her through a narrow lens. This episode wasn’t short on drama either. Arjun Kapoor walked in as the Public Prosecutor. He grilled the contestants about their journeys so far, and, as you’d expect, that sparked a few confrontations. Dheeraj Dhoopar, for one, called Akanksha a “red flag,” and things got heated.

Farah Khan Saves Akanksha Chamola From Elimination

Judgement Day had Akanksha, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, and Sufi Motiwala in the danger zone. But Farah and Riteish decided to keep Akanksha in the game. They praised her for being brave and honest, especially about topics most people shy away from on national television. Farah said they wanted to back someone who’s stood by her truth with real courage.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Says Akanksha Makes Him Uncomfortable

Later, Akanksha opened up about what she’s been through lately. She thanked the hosts, but you could see how much everything weighed on her. She shared that people judged her, not for who she is, but for how they expect a TV star’s wife to behave and that’s where she felt misunderstood. Still, if the show helps people see that women aren’t required to fit into society’s mold, she says that makes her feel seen. The recognition from Farah and Riteish meant the world to her.

Akanksha’s always been at the heart of every discussion since Lock Upp 2 began. She surprised fans with her announcement about Gaurav, and later by talking openly about her sexuality. Throughout, she’s laid her life bare, her marriage, her identity, and all the backlash that follows then there was Arjun Kapoor, stepping in as the Public Prosecutor. He questioned everyone about their strategies and asked who they thought was the biggest “red flag.” Dheeraj didn’t hesitate to name Akanksha. He admitted her behavior made him uncomfortable but Akanksha wasn’t having it. She pressed him to explain, and he clarified it was less about a specific incident and more about how she carries herself in the game.

Lock Upp 2 just keeps giving viewers reasons to talk. Whether it’s Akanksha’s honest confessions or the ongoing rivalries, the show’s always trending. Contestants keep sharing more of their lives, and with the drama ramping up, it’s clear there are plenty more emotional moments ahead.

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