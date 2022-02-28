Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts to Payal Rohatgi's claims that she uses Alia Bhatt's name to grab attention

is all set for her brand new show Lock Upp. The show is already grabbing a lot of eyeballs. The 10 contestants of the show have been finalised and one of them is the controversial queen . Payal has often landed half in controversies and this time she took a direct panga with the host of the show Kangana Ranaut. In the show, one of the reporters asked Payal about her collaboration with Alt Balaji as she had criticized in the past. Payal answered that her opinions are different from professional equations ad gave an example of Kangana Ranaut having differences with producer and still, she is now being a part of the show produced by her and that Lock Upp. Also Read - Sai Pallavi, Kangana Ranaut and 5 more celebs who REFUSED to promote fairness products [PICS]

This left Kangana irked and she said, " Do not piggyback on me. Talk about your own experiences, do not use my past experiences. Do not take my name." Payal insisted on Kangana by saying that she only took her name because she was sitting right in front, " I would have named someone else if you were not present here." Kangana gave it back to her and said, " So, you would still talk of someone else's experiences. You are still not saying that you would talk about your own experiences. You just proved my allegations right". PayPal was alleged that she cashes in on other controversies to gain publicity. Payal once again took Kangana's name and claimed, " Why then do you use others' names? I can also say that you piggyback on 's name and (are using) Gangubai Kathiawadi for the sake of grabbing attention." The Lock Upp host said, "Do not talk about me, I create my controversies, that is my opinion about them." Kangana had attacked Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi and claimed that he is a miscast as Gangu.