Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa emerges as Netflix's biggest reality obsession

Redefining the reality entertainment landscape, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, a collaboration between Netflix and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has become far more than a show; it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 27, 2026 4:07 PM IST





Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa emerges as Netflix's biggest reality obsession

Netflix's high-stakes unscripted format Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has become one of India's most talked-about reality series, crossing 50 million viewing hours in just three weeks. Since its launch, audience response has been nothing short of phenomenal. Originally launched as a five-day-a-week format, Lock Upp quickly proved to be an unmissable watch, prompting Netflix to expand it to six episodes a week after the overwhelming response in its very first week. Fridays soon became synonymous with one question: "What do we watch today?"—a clear sign that the show had evolved from a reality series into a cultural conversation. Now, fuelled by overwhelming audience demand, Netflix is extending Lock Upp to all seven days of the week through the grand finale, delivering an uninterrupted run of drama, twists and revelations as the competition enters its final phase.

Redefining the reality entertainment landscape, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, a collaboration between Netflix and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has become far more than a show; it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon. Amplified by the Netflix effect, the series has fuelled an explosion of memes, reels, creator content and fan conversations, with moments like "Premium Thali," Ram Kapoor's "Can I get water?", Shilpa Shinde's "Down your finger," Harshad Chopda’s transition from “Pookie Chopda” to “Spooky Chopda” and Pamela Serena's "Tu bada 21 saal ki hai" becoming instantly recognisable pop culture references, alongside its viral dialogues and iconic title track.

Monika Shergill, Vice- President Content, Netflix India said, "When a show sparks conversations about topics that people care about but hesitate to discuss openly, you know you’ve done right by your audience. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa isn’t just another reality show for us, it has become a dominant cultural conversation that has generated 2.5 billion views on social media already. While it's a game, it's also a psychological experiment playing out in real time with contestants confronting their traumas, owning their truths and coming out with their raw and real personalities while being relatable to the audiences. Crossing 50 million view hours just within 3 weeks is an incredible milestone, but what excites us even more is that Indian non-fiction storytelling is clearly finding a truly global audience, with viewers across 12 countries tuning in and making it their own. This is a big win for a homegrown format, our partnership with Ekta Kapoor and for the incredible chemistry between Riteish and Farah that has emerged as an audience favourite.”

At its heart, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa challenges inmates not only through physical and emotional trials but also through deeply personal choices. Every task, confrontation, and revelation explores larger themes of accountability, resilience, public perception, and personal transformation, giving the format a depth that continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

Creator Ekta Kapoor added, "For a format like Lock Upp, I don't think we could have found a better partner than Netflix. And I say partner because, as a creator, I've always felt an equal sense of ownership and accountability from the entire Netflix team. That shared belief and commitment to building a format that would entertain, spark conversations, challenge perceptions, and make audiences emotionally invested transformed Lock Upp into more than just a reality show - it became a cultural conversation.

Through Netflix, this homegrown format has reached audiences around the world, and that's been incredibly rewarding to witness. Seeing Lock Upp resonate across borders is a testament to the power of authentic storytelling, bold and disruptive entertainment, and the universal appeal of stories that spark conversation."

One of the defining strengths of the series has been the dynamic partnership between jailors Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. Their contrasting personalities, leadership styles, and perspectives have brought a fresh dimension to the format, creating a compelling balance of empathy, discipline, wit, and authority. Together, they have elevated the viewing experience, setting a new benchmark for Indian non-fiction entertainment.”

Farah Khan said, "Everyone knows I'm obsessed with reality TV, so when I say Lock Upp is the best captive reality show I've ever watched, not just hosted, you know I mean it. Everywhere I go, people want to talk about Lock Upp. Whether it's my friends from the industry, people I meet at airports, on shoots, or fans on the street, everyone's hooked. It's become a full-blown pop culture phenomenon.

Ekta and Netflix gave Riteish and me the front row seats to witness some of the most powerful personal confessions, raw emotions, and unexpected relationships unfold. Lock Upp isn't just about confrontations, it's about transformation. It's a show where people discover themselves, connect with each other, and sometimes even find redemption.

Thank you, Netflix, for giving me my dream job. Hosting Lock Upp has been an unforgettable experience."

Riteish Deshmukh added, "The response from audiences has been phenomenal, and crossing 50 million viewing hours is a testament to how deeply people have connected with Lock Upp. It's incredibly rewarding to see an Indian reality format resonate not just with audiences at home, but with viewers around the world.

Personally, this journey has reminded me that everyone has a side you don't see at first. Sometimes it takes pressure to reveal someone's strength, and sometimes it takes vulnerability to change the way you're perceived. It makes you think twice before judging a book by its cover.

For me, this experience has been deeply personal. Watching the inmates open up, confront their fears, and share parts of themselves they had kept hidden has been genuinely moving. I'm glad Lock Upp has encouraged conversations around issues that are often brushed aside or left unsaid. You can't script emotions like that, and I think that's what has made the show connect with so many people.

Kudos to the teams at Netflix and Balaji for continuing to push the boundaries of captive reality and creating a format that has struck such a powerful chord with audiences."

As Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to attract audiences in record numbers, it reinforces the growing strength of Netflix's Indian originals on the global stage. With a distinctive format, compelling personalities, and an unmatched ability to spark conversations, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has firmly established itself as one of India's defining reality franchises and a benchmark for the future of homegrown non-fiction entertainment.

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