Lock Upp season 2: Yogesh and Akanksha CONFIRMED in new promo?

It's official. Yogesh and Akanksha are entering Lock Upp Season 2. The new promo ended weeks of whispers the second they showed up and the internet is losing it. Read further to know everything about the show before the big day.

Lock Upp season 2: Yogesh and Akanksha CONFIRMED in new promo? Internet says 'This is gonna be personal'

The rumors can finally rest, Yogesh and Akanksha are officially walking into Lock Upp Season 2, and just like that, the internet's in a frenzy. All it took was a new promo: Red jumpsuits, barely any words, but their confirmed entry is just the tip of the iceberg. Almost everything else about the show has changed. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is kicking off June 27 on Netflix. New look, new rules, new faces running the jail. Kangana Ranaut isn't the face of this season, this one belongs to Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Why Their Entry Broke The Internet

Let’s start with Yogesh and Akanksha, everyone’s glued to this duo for a reason. The promo doesn't overdo it. The punchline of this season fits perfectly for these two: “Kuch rishtey bante hain, kuch bante hain khel.” These two go way back: friends, maybe more at one point, co-stars on reality shows, massive (and very public) falling out last year playing out for the world on Instagram, then a quiet truce nobody really saw coming. Now, they’re going into Lock Upp together. For fans, this isn’t just another pair learning to get along on TV.

New Jail And New Bosses Of The Cell

Kangana dominated Season 1, but she’s out now. Ekta Kapoor has brought in Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to host, and the vibe’s different right away. Farah’s got that no-filter Bollywood sass, Riteish is all about comic timing and knows how reality TV works thanks to Bigg Boss Marathi. Even the subtitle gives it away: Sach Ya Sazaa. The show’s pivoting to truth games, stiffer punishments, trickier moral dilemmas. Less speech, more action.

Everything About Lock Upp?

Lock Upp is moving to Netflix. No more MX Player or ALT Balaji. This means bigger budgets, better sets, and millions of new eyes from around the world. To help fans make the jump, last season’s winner Munawar Faruqui returns, not to play, just to give a tour. He breaks into the new jail set, shows off the cramped cells, the fresh activity zone, and that monster “jailers’ throne” where Farah and Riteish will call the shots. You can practically feel the torch being passed.

What Yogesh-Akanksha Are Walking Into

The rules haven’t changed, no phones, zero outside contact, challenges that mess with your head but under that global Netflix lens, everything’s dialed up. For Yogesh and Akanksha, this is as personal as it gets. They’ve both said before they want to be seen as individuals, not stuck as a “jodi.” Too late for that. The promo already glues them together, and every single move will be picked apart for signs of old grudges or alliances. Will they back each other up? Will Farah grill them even harder than Kangana did? Will the game push them to pick sides, friendship or victory? That’s why everyone’s watching. Lock Upp’s first season promised explosive drama. Season 2 just doubled down.

What's The Final Picture?

In the big picture, Yogesh and Akanksha’s entry isn’t just some headline. It’s the launch of Lock Upp’s new phase, Ekta’s betting on Netflix’s reach, electrifying new hosts, and contestants who already come supercharged with real history. Kangana’s tough jail is out; it’s Sach Ya Sazaa now: fresh faces, a bigger stage, but all the unpredictable energy you want. June 27, the doors swing open. If you think the promo sent the internet wild, just wait until these two really get started.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

