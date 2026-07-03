Lock Upp: Shresta Iyer becomes first contestant to be ELIMINATED? Here's what report claims

The first elimination on Lock Upp has reportedly taken place. According to the latest reports, Shresta Iyer has allegedly become the first contestant to exit the reality show after fellow inmates voted to save Sufi Motiwala. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the eviction. Here's everything we know so far.

Lock Upp: Shresta Iyer becomes first contestant to be ELIMINATED? Here's what report claims

Lock Upp’s first elimination round has everyone talking, especially after reports surfaced about Shresta Iyer’s exit. The drama unfolded with five contestants, Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shresta Iyer, Riyaz Aly, and Madhuri Grover, ending up in the danger zone. As Judgement Day creeps closer, fans are on edge waiting to see who gets sent home first.

Now, if you believe the buzz from Digital News Hub, Shresta Iyer has become the show’s first evictee. The report says Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Grover, and Akanksha Chamola were declared safe, leaving Sufi Motiwala and Shresta at the bottom. The host then turned the tables on the contestants themselves, asking them to decide who should stay. Sufi ended up with more votes, so Shresta was shown the door. Of course, Netflix and the producers haven’t officially confirmed it yet, so everyone’s waiting for Judgement Day for the final word.

So, Who is Shresta Iyer?

She’s a professional dancer, a choreographer, and a digital creator plus, she happens to be Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s younger sister. Lately, she’s been making waves online, especially for a playful IPL reel that sparked some controversy. She joined Lock Upp hoping to get recognized for her own talent instead of just her last name.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams only on Netflix, with new episodes dropping Saturday through Wednesday at 8 pm IST. Judgement Day comes every Saturday, where hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, joined by Kangana Ranaut as the Queen take stock of what went down, settle disputes, announce who’s safe, and reveal who’s leaving next.

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