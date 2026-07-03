google-preferred

Lock Upp: Shresta Iyer becomes first contestant to be ELIMINATED? Here's what report claims

The first elimination on Lock Upp has reportedly taken place. According to the latest reports, Shresta Iyer has allegedly become the first contestant to exit the reality show after fellow inmates voted to save Sufi Motiwala. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the eviction. Here's everything we know so far.

WrittenBy
By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: July 3, 2026 6:44 PM IST
Lock Upp: Shresta Iyer becomes first contestant to be ELIMINATED? Here's what report claims

Lock Upp: Shresta Iyer becomes first contestant to be ELIMINATED? Here's what report claims

Lock Upp’s first elimination round has everyone talking, especially after reports surfaced about Shresta Iyer’s exit. The drama unfolded with five contestants, Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shresta Iyer, Riyaz Aly, and Madhuri Grover, ending up in the danger zone. As Judgement Day creeps closer, fans are on edge waiting to see who gets sent home first.

Lock Upp 2: Kangana Ranaut GRILLS Ram Kapoor over his attitude, says 'Aap aayein ho kyu? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane'
Also Read

Lock Upp 2: Kangana Ranaut GRILLS Ram Kapoor over his attitude, says 'Aap aayein ho kyu? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane'

Now, if you believe the buzz from Digital News Hub, Shresta Iyer has become the show’s first evictee. The report says Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Grover, and Akanksha Chamola were declared safe, leaving Sufi Motiwala and Shresta at the bottom. The host then turned the tables on the contestants themselves, asking them to decide who should stay. Sufi ended up with more votes, so Shresta was shown the door. Of course, Netflix and the producers haven’t officially confirmed it yet, so everyone’s waiting for Judgement Day for the final word.

Shivangi Joshi's team SLAMS Shreya Kalra after Lock Upp comment: 'Her career's fine, yours needs the footage'
Also Read

Shivangi Joshi's team SLAMS Shreya Kalra after Lock Upp comment: 'Her career's fine, yours needs the footage'

So, Who is Shresta Iyer?

She’s a professional dancer, a choreographer, and a digital creator plus, she happens to be Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s younger sister. Lately, she’s been making waves online, especially for a playful IPL reel that sparked some controversy. She joined Lock Upp hoping to get recognized for her own talent instead of just her last name.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams only on Netflix, with new episodes dropping Saturday through Wednesday at 8 pm IST. Judgement Day comes every Saturday, where hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, joined by Kangana Ranaut as the Queen take stock of what went down, settle disputes, announce who’s safe, and reveal who’s leaving next.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

Tags:

Up Next

Hrithik Roshan OVERSHADOWS Alia Bhatt, Sharvari in Alpha? Here's how Kabir connects the spy universe

Next Story

Hrithik Roshan OVERSHADOWS Alia Bhatt, Sharvari in Alpha? Here's how Kabir connects the spy universe