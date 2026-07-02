Lock Upp: Shreya Kalra takes a SHARP dig at Harshad Chopda; says 'No woman would marry a guy like him'

Shreya Kalra's latest comments about Harshad Chopda have sparked fresh drama inside the Lock Upp house. As tensions between the contestants continue to rise, here's a complete breakdown of what happened in the latest episode and why the exchange has grabbed attention.

Lock Upp: Shreya Kalra takes a SHARP dig at Harshad Chopda; says 'No woman would marry a guy like him'

On the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, things turned ugly in the house. Content creator Shreya Kalra locked horns with several contestants, and Harshad Chopda was at the center of her frustration. Shreya didn’t hold back at all, she called out Harshad for being arrogant and claimed he’s struggling for work outside the show. Her words were mean, she said “That’s why he isn’t married. No woman would marry a guy like him.”

Shreya’s on thin ice this week since she lost the task, and she’s up for elimination. Meanwhile, Harshad is safe. He fired back, pointing out that Shreya’s attacks on fellow housemates are pretty intense compared to everyone else. After a heated argument with Pamela Serena and Sufi Motiwala, Shreya cried and vented to Madhuri Grover. She said a lot of contestants including Harshad are in the house hoping to revive their fading careers. “People outside aren’t giving Harshad any work. He’s arrogant, and that’s why he’s still single,” she added.

Harshad was betrayed?

Harshad, 42, had opened up about his love life earlier in the season. He admitted, “I date, but I always end up hurt. People say one thing, but their actions are different. Folks can be really mean.” He went on, saying he often feels ignored in relationships, like he’s talking and the other person just won’t listen. “My problem is, I’m not just available, I’m too available. Maybe that’s my fault.”

Back in the premiere, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh asked Harshad why he keeps his personal life so private. Even after two decades in television, fans hardly know anything about him. Harshad finally revealed that he wasn’t always reserved. A harsh betrayal in 2010 changed him, he lost both his girlfriend and his best friend in one go. His girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend, and he’s been guarded ever since.

This episode, Shreya also accused others in the house of ganging up on her and refusing to take a stand. She was visibly upset following her clash with Pamela and Sufi. While Harshad is safe this week, he pointed out that no one else in the house 'attacks' quite like Shreya does.

Everything about Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, places a group of contestants in a jail-like setting where they must complete tasks and reveal secrets to avoid elimination. This season features Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer, and Sufi Motiwala. Episode 5 cranked up the drama around Shreya’s standing, and resurfaced Harshad’s confessions about heartbreak and trust issues.

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