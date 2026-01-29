Lockdown First Review OUT: Anupama Parameswaran’s psychological drama gets POSITIVE response ahead of release on…

Lockdown is going to be released in theaters on January 30. Before the release, a preview show was held, after which the initial reactions about the film.

The Tamil psychological drama film Lockdown is going to be released in theaters on January 30. Before the release, a preview show was held, after which the initial reactions about the film started to come out. The film is directed by A.R. Jeeva and produced by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead in the film. After watching the preview show, industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared his opinion about the film on the social media platform X.

Lockdown First Review

Ramesh Bala rated Lockdown 3.5 stars (out of 5) and called it a "good film." According to him, the story of the film revolves around a woman who is in a very vulnerable situation, and the men around her try to take advantage of her. The name of the film suggests that it will be completely based on the pandemic and the lockdown, but according to the tracker, the lockdown is just the background of the story, not the main subject.

Ramesh Bala has praised the climax of the film and called it “hard-hitting”. He has particularly praised Anupama Paramahamsan's performance and said that her performance is the biggest strength of the film. Along with this, he has also praised the director and writer A.R. Jeeva, who has conveyed a strong message to the audience through an interesting story.

What is the story of Lockdown?

The story of the film revolves around a woman named Anita, who is locked in her house during the nationwide lockdown. Suddenly, an unexpected event changes her life completely, and she comes under mental and social pressure. Apart from Anushka, the film also stars Nithya Menen, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, and others.

All about Lockdown

The film's music is composed by N. R. Raghunandan and Siddharth Vipin, with cinematography handled by K. A. Sakthivel and editing by V. J. Sabu Joseph. However, it has been clarified that these reactions are just the opinion of an industry tracker after a preview show, and not the entire critical consensus.

