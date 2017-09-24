LOL! Tiger Shroff copies Jack Black's Insta video to promote Baaghi 2

Imitation is the best form of flattery, they say and that's exactly what Tiger Shroff is doing with Baaghi 2. He posted a video to talk about how the sequel to his 2016 hit is going and decided to ape Jack Black's video. The School of Rock actor goes for a reverse shoot where he comes out of the water to say Hell Yeah! Tiger did the same, the only difference being he wore yellow trunks, got a better landing and talked about his film. Now we aren't judging him here...this isn't Balck's copyright technique anyway but the way it is done is so similar that we can't stop comparing these two. Also Read - When Ananya Panday REVEALED her first-ever kiss was with this young superstar

Also read: Is Tiger Shroff going to play a double role in Baaghi 2? Watch this video to find out Also Read - Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff's riposte, to a troll who slut-shamed her bikini pic is all things SAVAGE

Tiger Shroff has started shooting for Baaghi 2 with his rumoured real-life girlfriend Disha Patani. The original was a hit and thus expectations from the film are pretty high as well. Also, last two films of the actor have gone way off the mark at the box office and thus, Baaghi 2 could change things for him. The actor is really good with his stunts and action. In fact, he is the only one from the young generation who has kept the action genre alive with his films. Thus, we hope Baaghi 2 works well for him. Check out the videos right here... Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt to Tiger Shroff - Disha Patani: Here are the Big Bollywood weddings we are eagerly waiting for

#HellYes A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Testing out my powers for #Baaghi2 #bts #offdayfunnn #sajidnadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @dishapatani @nadiadwalagrandson A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

Well, we hope Baaghi 2 will turn things around for him.