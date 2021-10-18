After the Maharashtra government decided to reopen theatres in the state from 22nd October onward, a slew of movies from both Bollywood and South scurried to announce their release dates, booking slots as far ahead as mid-2022. Among all this, Taapsee Pannu fans have been wondering when there would be any updates on her forthcoming films, considering she has as many as five releases lined up, including Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, following her recent OTT release, Rashmi Rocket. Also Read - Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu drops a huge SURPRISE about her film's release date; REVEALS why there's been no announcement till now [EXCLUSIVE]

Well, BollywoodLife got the perfect opportunity to quiz about the release dates of her upcoming movies and why there has been no announcement about them yet. Graciously, she shed light on which among Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr will release this year, and which will hit screens in 2022.

“Clarity toj mujhe 100% abhi bhi hur ek film ki nahi, par itna pata hai ki iske baad Loop Lapeta aani chahiye... issi saal, hopefully. (I still don't have a 100% clarity about each and every film of mine, but I know this much that Looop Lapeta should arrive after Rashmi Rocket, hopefully this year itself.) Uske baad Dobaaraa agle saal, phir Shabaash Mithu, phir Blurr, phir Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, jo main start karoongi shoot karna. Toh yeh sab agle saal aane chahiye. (After that Dobaaraa next year, then Shabaash Mithu, then Blurr, then Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, which I should begin shooting for. All these should come next year.),” said the actress

Opening up on why there has been no announcements yet on the releases of her films in future, Taapsee drooped a major hint and added, “Kya aapne woh raabit aur tortoise ki race ki kaahani suni hai? Bas woh yaad rakhna. (Have you heard that story of a race between the rabbit and tortoise? Just remember that.)”

So, at least we now know the order in which Taapsee's next movies will be arriving and that Looop Lapeta is likely to release in theatrer this year itself.