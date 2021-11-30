Loop Beats Records' latest release Baalma Ricky Sharma FT. Ratan Chouhan

People are loving the new song, which has a Rajasthani touch and a unique kind of music. New songs keep entering the music markets of the world, but only a few among them go ahead in touching the right chords of people's hearts. There could be innumerable reasons for this, but nothing beats the uniqueness certain record labels offer through what they produce. These record labels make sure to touch the heartstrings of people and also ensure to enthuse them with the beats, lyrics, and the "different" touch they want to offer the audiences. Loop Beats Records has been doing exactly that and thus has been able to create a unique niche for itself for all the songs it has created so far since its inception.

Its recent Rajasthani track "Baalma" has already been doing outstandingly well in the Indian music markets. People are going gaga over the same in the Rajasthani music industry as it has a different type of music video, something the audiences may not have seen before. Yatendra Meghwal, the director of the song, who has also produced it, feels proud of the track as he reveals how the song was shot within only six days. He also highlights that it is all about radiating the brilliance of the culture in Rajasthan, which has already drawn people towards the same and made them realize the richness of the heritage and history of Rajasthan.

The song has been produced by Yatendra Meghwal, Divyanshu Dixit, and Abhishek Sharma. Baalma showcases the new female lead Ratan Chouhan, while the singer, composer, and lyricist is Ricky Sharma. Baalma's music has done magic on the eardrums of the listeners, and the credit must go to the famous musician RawZeen. A different but endearing storyline about a married couple's love life has made people relate to the same maximum, which is also one of the reasons why Baalma has already been doing great. The DOP Priyanshu Dixit and CG/VFX by Dilpreetvfx have also added more magic to the screen.

Baalma is out already, and it is increasingly loved by all.