LOST: After the success of Pink, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury teams up with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi for a fascinating investigative drama

After making his powerful Bollywood debut with and starrer Pink, director has announced his next project in the form of Lost, which features the ensemble cast of , , Tushar Pandey, Pia Bajpiee, and . The film will be bankrolled by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures and will highlight the issue of media integrity. The Vicky Donor actress will portray the character of a feisty crime reporter in this investigative drama. Also Read - GOT's Dean-Charles Chapman and Nell Tiger Free, Star Wars' Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill and more Hollywood on-screen siblings who fell in love in real life – view pics

Talking about the film, Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios said, “We are pleased to be working with Namah Pictures for this new venture. It's a tightly knit script that will keep you hooked till the end. We are confident that Aniruddha will create a masterpiece with his skills and Yami will be a delight to watch in this role. The film will resonate with everyone and highlight important social issues of current times." Also Read - Once Upon A Time actress Rebecca Mader marries longtime beau Marcus Kayne

On the other hand, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said, "Designed as an investigative drama, at its core the film explores themes like commitment, responsibility, holding hands and making our world beautiful and compassionate. For me, it's important that any film I make should have a social context and that the stories are taken from the world around us. ‘LOST’ is an emotional thriller that represents a higher quest, a search for LOST values of empathy and integrity." Also Read - Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor, Kal Penn: Hollywood is teeming with Indian faces

The film is expected to go on floors in July 2021. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.