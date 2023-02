Yami Gautam is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. From Vicky Donor to A Thursday, she has proved her mettle as an actor. Latest, she managed to enthrall all with her performance in a Zee5 film called LOST. She essayed the role of an investigation officer who is finding suspects in a missing theatre artist case. The edge-of-the-seat drama has managed to gain everyone's attention and is trending at the number one position on the OTT platform. But LOST is not just a film for Yami Gautam. Will this, she is also shouldering a movement and creating awareness about the rising cases of missing people in the country. Also Read - John Wick: Chapter 4 to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; a diverse range of shows and movies to watch in March 2023 [Watch Video]

Yami Gautam is on a mission

Reportedly, every 8 minutes a child goes missing in India. Many senior citizens also get lost. And their missing cases do not receive a proper closure and are put under 'Lost' category. has now started a movement in Mumbai and Kolkata. At various places, she stood holding placards talking about the missing people and spreading awareness. Almost 150 influencers joined her in this movement. Also Read - Fighter: Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for the third schedule in Hyderabad sans Deepika Padukone [Exclusive]

Check out the picture below:



The actress says that not all hopes are lost as yet and one can make a difference by amplifying awareness. She stated that she got a bigger platform with the movie LOST to support the cause. She quoted, "We all read about so many missing cases, but always turn a blind eye towards it because it doesn’t affect us directly. However, my film, Lost gave me that chance to go beyond and use ZEE5’s platforms and my personal social media platforms to start a movement and raise awareness about the many missing people. What started as an initiative soon turned into a movement thanks to the 150+ people who decided to join in to amplify the message. If you are reading this right now then know that not all hopes are lost and that you and I can make a difference if we put our minds to it." Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shivangi Joshi and more TV beauties we want to see on-screen ASAP