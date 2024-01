Love & War: Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently announced his upcoming magnum opus, Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is set to release in theatres on Christmas 2025. Since the announcement, rumors have been circulating that Bhansali's next film is based on the 1964 movie Sangam, which starred Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar. However, Bhansali is not the only filmmaker who wanted to make a movie based on Sangam. Karan Johar also expressed interest in making a movie on the same lines and had even selected actors to star in the film. Also Read - Love And War: Neetu Kapoor as the sweetest message for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

Karan Johar wanted to make Sangam remake with these THREE actors

Also Read - Love And War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal team up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic romantic saga; netizens say 'Wait will be brutal'

Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Rohit Shetty: Decoding Top 6 Indian directors and their distinct movie styles

Trending Now

In a recent episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Ranveer Singh, who appeared with Deepika Padukone, asked Karan Johar about the Sangam remake he had planned with Ranbir, Deepika, and himself. Johar asked Deepika if she was interested to which she replied with a yes. Karan Johar also mentioned that he is eager to make the Sangam remake with Deepika, Ranbir, and Ranveer.

Now that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already made the announcement, chances of Karan Johar making Sangam remake stands less chance. Talking about SLB, the filmmaker was suppose to start the shoot of Inshallah by this year. Rumours were rife that post Salman Khan's exit, Shah Rukh Khan was in talks for the same film. However nothing materialized between the film maker and actor. Bhansali hence decided to go ahead with Love & War.

Sangam, was a musical romantic drama which was released in 1964. Directed by Raj Kapoor, Sangam was the first Bollywood film which was shot abroad. The film was shot in London, Paris and Switzerland. Sangam is a story about a pilot who learns that the women he always love and wished to marry, had plans to marry his best friend.